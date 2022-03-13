Can You Watch March Madness on Fire TV?

Amazon Fire TV users are in luck because it is very easy to stream March Madness on Fire TV, no matter if you have a cable subscription or not. If you want to stream the NCAA Men’s Tournament, one of the simplest ways to stream it without cable is with a Live TV Streaming Service on your Fire TV.

What March Madness 2022 Games Can You Watch on Fire TV?

Subscribing to a live TV streaming service is the ideal option for those that want to watch all 67 NCAA Men’s Tournament games, including the championship, on your Fire TV. Depending on what plan you have, you’ll be able to stream CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Live coverage of the 2022 March Madness tournament will be spread across these four channels.

There will be a lot of the top matchups like the “Final Four” and championship game broadcasted on TBS. Other games will be spread across CBS, TNT, and TruTV. If you don’t mind missing a few games, you can watch a few on your local CBS station.

The most affordable live TV streaming service that will broadcast March Madness this year is Sling TV, which has plans that offer the channels TBS, TNS, and truTV (just not CBS). Sign up for a 3-Day Free Trial.

Additionally, if you are looking for a way to stream CBS for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can get a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

How to Live Stream March Madness on Fire TV

The services that allow you to watch March Madness using Fire TV are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.

Sling TV has three out of the four channels and has a free trial for its subscribers.

Paramount+ and fuboTV only provide the CBS channel, however, they both offer a free trial.

Sling TV Will Be Streaming March Madness at a Low Price

Sling TV is the most affordable streaming service to watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament. There is a 3-Day Free Trial to Sling TV, so you can stream games live on TNT, TBS, and truTV for free. Once the trial is over, you can choose to pay for the Sling Orange plan or the Sling Blue plan which is only $35/month.

Can You Stream Sling TV on Fire TV?

Yes, Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream March Madness 2022 on Paramount+

Paramount+ offers the CBS channel so users have a way to stream some of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. If you can’t get CBS through any of the other streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is pretty much your only option.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?

Don’t waste your money this year. Paramount+ has a 30-Day free trial so you can watch March Madness 2022 for free. Sign up for a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

Can You Stream Paramount+ on Fire TV?

Yes, Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com

How to Stream on March Madness Live App on Fire TV

We also recommend using NCAA March Madness Live to access all 67 NCAA Tournament games. You can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials (your TV provider must offer CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV).

Sign-up for Hulu Live TV and get all the games via the March Madness Live App.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Read about the app’s features here.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

Here is how to set up the March Madness Live app on Apple TV (these steps should be similar on most devices, including Amazon’s Fire TV).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It’s also available to download through the app store on your device. Once you’re on the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. You will be directed to ncaa.com/activate. Select your streaming device. Enter your Activation Code from your TV screen. Then, choose your TV Provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services.

March Madness Schedule

Date Event Channel March 15-16 First Four TBS, TruTV March 17-18 First Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 19-20 Second Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 24-25 Sweet 16 CBS, TBS March 26-27 Elite Eight CBS, TBS April 2 Final Four TBS April 4 National Championship TBS