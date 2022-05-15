Can You Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 on Sling TV?

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics in a decisive Game 7 to see who will face the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. With Game 7 of the series on ABC, will you be able to watch it with your Sling TV subscription?

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Fortunately, the game will be simulcast on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan, you can still watch game without the need of an antenna. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

For a limited time, Sling TV has a special promotion, where new subscribers can get their first month for 50% OFF, just $17.50 for your first month.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Celtics vs. Bucks Preview

Celtics vs. Bucks Game 7 Preview

Pair of 7s: Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns happy to be home

By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA’s long regular season can be tedious, but make no mistake, it matters.

Just ask the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns — two teams who have home-court advantage in Game 7 of their respective second-round NBA playoff series on Sunday thanks to superior regular-season records.

The Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks a few hours before the Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in what could be a drama-filled day.

“It means everything,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said of getting Game 7 in Boston. “The best atmosphere in the NBA. Game 7s are the biggest and best games. Looking forward to it, truly.

“It’s basketball – biggest moments, biggest stage. What it boils down to is now go out there and just have fun.”

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker echoed those sentiments.

“We worked all season to have home-court advantage and get the last game in our house,” Booker said. “It’s exciting. It’s Game 7. I’ve never been in a Game 7, so this will be fun.”

The Mavericks have a particularly difficult task in their game against the Suns. The home team has won each of the first six games of the series, and many of those games have been blowouts.

“Our fan base is great for us, their fan base is great for them,” Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson said. “Home-court advantage is a real thing. Respect to both fan bases making it difficult for the away team.”

It’s the second consecutive year the Mavericks have played a Game 7. Dallas lost to the Clippers in Los Angeles in last year’s contest after the visiting team won the first six games of the series.

The Celtics and Bucks have alternated victories throughout their series. By that pattern, it should be the Bucks’ turn to get the win. But there’s little doubt Boston’s home court will be loud and hostile on Sunday.

“For me, I’ve just got to go play,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “I want my teammates to enjoy the moment.”

BUCKS AT CELTICS

Series tied 3-3. Game 7, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ABC

—NEED TO KNOW: These teams have alternated victories throughout the series, with the Bucks winning the odd-numbered games and the Celtics taking the even-numbered ones. The road teams are 4-2 and have won each of the last three games. Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo have been spectacular. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists in this series, while Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5 assists. Tatum had 46 points and Antetokounmpo 44 in the Celtics’ 108-95 Game 6 victory in Milwaukee, marking just the fifth time opponents have scored at least 44 points in the same playoff game. The Celtics are 24-9 all-time in Game 7s, compared to 3-8 for the Bucks.

—KEEP AN EYE ON: The 3-point comparison. In Boston’s three victories, the Celtics have shot 41.5% from 3-point range and have outscored the Bucks 153-57 from beyond the arc. In the Celtics’ three losses, they have a much narrower 111-102 advantage from 3-point range and have made just 32.5% of their attempts.

—INJURY WATCH: Bucks F Khris Middleton has missed nine straight playoff game with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Celtics F/C Robert Williams III has missed three straight games with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee and is questionable for Game 7. “It’s a pain-tolerance thing,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “Soreness, swelling is down. It’s just a matter of extension, inflexion and if the pain is gone basically with the bone bruise. Nothing structural. It’s legitimately day to day.”

—PRESSURE IS ON: Bucks G Grayson Allen: After delivering a 22-point outburst and a 27-point performance in back-to-back games when the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first round, Allen hasn’t been nearly as effective in this series despite moving into a starting role in Game 3. He has scored a total of 23 points over his last five games and has shot 2 of 14 from 3-point range during that stretch. Allen shot 1 of 7 overall and scored three points in Game 6.