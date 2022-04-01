Can You Watch MLB Games on Apple TV+?
It’s that time of year again. Get your beer glasses filled and prepare for a full season of exciting Major League Baseball games and maybe stick around for some extra content too. Apple TV+ is offering exclusive MLB games and then some for free for a limited time or with a 7-Day Free Trial to Apple TV+.
Now that Apple TV+ and Peacock have MLB deals, there will be exciting exclusive games for fans to stream on these services.
National games will also be broadcast on Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network.
How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ will be streaming “Friday Night Baseball” for the 2022 season, which are weekly double-header games that are exclusive to the service. The games will be free for a limited time but later on, will require a subscription that costs $4.99/month.
Additionally, there will be a weeknight highlight show called “MLB Big Inning,” a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, as well as other content. Marquee games will also be available without broadcast restrictions across all Apple TV devices.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?
Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.
How to Watch Other 2022 MLB Games
- When: Opening Day begins Thursday, April 7, 2022
- TV: Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM
If you just want to watch Major League Baseball games then MLB.TV is the right pick for you. The dedicated baseball streaming service offers two packages— one that allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and another that is a team-specific, out-of-market package. Both of them currently have a deal that gets you $10 off for a limited time. Learn more below.
What is the Most Affordable Way to Stream MLB Games?
Sling TV is one of the lower-priced options for MLB fans and offers ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your location). Also, for $11 extra, customers can get the Sports Extra add-on, which provides access to the MLB Network.
Subscribers new to the live TV streaming service can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $25 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $40 (normally $50).
What Are the Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?
Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV offer the channels you will need to watch the 2022 season of Major League Baseball.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|MLB Network
|≥ $89.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
DIRECTV STREAM gives you a monthly package that includes every major MLB channel, plus the best selection of regional sports networks. MLB Extra Innings is also available as an add-on for out-of-market games. When you sign up, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial.
For a limited time, The Streamable is offering a $50 Amazon Gift Card for new subscribers when they finish their first month of DIRECTV STREAM. Learn more about the exclusive deal here.
How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock
With Peacock, subscribers have access to exclusive 18 MLB games on Sunday. These will be available in its Premium Plan ($4.99/month).
In addition, Comcast/Xfinity subscribers can get Peacock through their Comcast subscription for no extra charge.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV
If you’re a true baseball fan, you most likely already know this. With MLB.TV, you can watch all out-of-market games as well as documentaries, classic programs, World Series films, full game archives of the 2021 season, and more. MLB games will be available to stream on the service 90 minutes after they finish.
The only games that aren’t available on the platform are those that take place in your home market or games that will be on a national broadcast.
As of March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.
In addition, MLB.TV will be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Read about the new updates here.
Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Angels
- San Diego Padres
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
MLB.TV will hopefully add more throughout the season.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?
MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
MLB.TV
MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.
Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($129.99) plan, which is also available for $24.99 a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($109.99).
One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.
If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.
Bally Sports App Broadcasts
Bally Sports App has yet to launch. At the moment, it has in-market streaming rights to the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays.
Bally Sports App
Bally Sports App is a video streaming service that offers live games and stats to those who get Bally Sports RSNs through your cable, satellite or streaming package.
If you want to stream live games on Bally Sports App without a cable or streaming subscription, you will need a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, which is the only Live TV Streaming Service with Bally Sports RSNs.
Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.
MLB 2022 Schedule
The complete 2022 schedule, subject to change, is available here.
What Teams Are Playing on Opening Day?
April 7 schedule (official times haven’t been announced):
- Guardians vs. Royals
- Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Mariners vs. Twins
- Pirates vs. Cardinals
- Mets vs. Nationals
- Reds vs. Braves
- Brewers vs. Cubs
- Astros vs. Angels
- Padres vs. Diamondbacks
April 8 schedule:
- White Sox vs. Tigers
- Brewers vs. Cubs
- Athletics vs. Phillies
- Orioles vs. Rays
- Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Marlins vs. Giants
- Mets vs. Nationals
- Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Reds vs. Braves
- Astros vs. Angels
- Padres vs. Diamondbacks
The Yankees vs. Red Sox, Mariners vs. Twins, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series that begins April 7 have an off-day April 8. Those series resume on April 9, when every MLB team will be playing.
Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Channels
|92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022
|July 19
|Fox
|MLB at Field of Dreams
|August 11
|Fox
|MLB Little League Classic
|August 21
|ESPN
|2022 MLB Playoffs
|October 2022
|Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network
|2022 World Series
|October/November 2022
|Fox
How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MLB Network
|≥ $89.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $50
Includes: TBS, Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network
Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network