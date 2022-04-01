Can You Watch MLB Games on Apple TV+?

It’s that time of year again. Get your beer glasses filled and prepare for a full season of exciting Major League Baseball games and maybe stick around for some extra content too. Apple TV+ is offering exclusive MLB games and then some for free for a limited time or with a 7-Day Free Trial to Apple TV+.

Now that Apple TV+ and Peacock have MLB deals, there will be exciting exclusive games for fans to stream on these services.

National games will also be broadcast on Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network.

Keep reading to find all the ways to stream live baseball games for free without cable.

See where you can stream your favorite team.

How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will be streaming “Friday Night Baseball” for the 2022 season, which are weekly double-header games that are exclusive to the service. The games will be free for a limited time but later on, will require a subscription that costs $4.99/month.

Additionally, there will be a weeknight highlight show called “MLB Big Inning,” a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, as well as other content. Marquee games will also be available without broadcast restrictions across all Apple TV devices.

See the schedule here.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch Other 2022 MLB Games

For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

If you just want to watch Major League Baseball games then MLB.TV is the right pick for you. The dedicated baseball streaming service offers two packages— one that allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and another that is a team-specific, out-of-market package. Both of them currently have a deal that gets you $10 off for a limited time. Learn more below.

What is the Most Affordable Way to Stream MLB Games?

Sling TV is one of the lower-priced options for MLB fans and offers ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your location). Also, for $11 extra, customers can get the Sports Extra add-on, which provides access to the MLB Network.

Subscribers new to the live TV streaming service can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $25 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $40 (normally $50).

Get The Deal $25 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $25, or get them BOTH for only $40 / mo.

What Are the Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?

Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV offer the channels you will need to watch the 2022 season of Major League Baseball.

DIRECTV STREAM gives you a monthly package that includes every major MLB channel, plus the best selection of regional sports networks. MLB Extra Innings is also available as an add-on for out-of-market games. When you sign up, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, The Streamable is offering a $50 Amazon Gift Card for new subscribers when they finish their first month of DIRECTV STREAM. Learn more about the exclusive deal here.

Get the Deal Get $50 Back directv.com/stream

How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock

With Peacock, subscribers have access to exclusive 18 MLB games on Sunday. These will be available in its Premium Plan ($4.99/month).

In addition, Comcast/Xfinity subscribers can get Peacock through their Comcast subscription for no extra charge.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV

If you’re a true baseball fan, you most likely already know this. With MLB.TV, you can watch all out-of-market games as well as documentaries, classic programs, World Series films, full game archives of the 2021 season, and more. MLB games will be available to stream on the service 90 minutes after they finish.

The only games that aren’t available on the platform are those that take place in your home market or games that will be on a national broadcast.

As of March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.

In addition, MLB.TV will be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Read about the new updates here.

Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB.TV will hopefully add more throughout the season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Bally Sports App Broadcasts

Bally Sports App has yet to launch. At the moment, it has in-market streaming rights to the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays.

MLB 2022 Schedule

The complete 2022 schedule, subject to change, is available here.

What Teams Are Playing on Opening Day?

April 7 schedule (official times haven’t been announced):

Guardians vs. Royals

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Mariners vs. Twins

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Mets vs. Nationals

Reds vs. Braves

Brewers vs. Cubs

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

April 8 schedule:

White Sox vs. Tigers

Brewers vs. Cubs

Athletics vs. Phillies

Orioles vs. Rays

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Marlins vs. Giants

Mets vs. Nationals

Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Reds vs. Braves

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

The Yankees vs. Red Sox, Mariners vs. Twins, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series that begins April 7 have an off-day April 8. Those series resume on April 9, when every MLB team will be playing.

Important Dates

Event Date Channels 92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022 July 19 Fox MLB at Field of Dreams August 11 Fox MLB Little League Classic August 21 ESPN 2022 MLB Playoffs October 2022 Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network 2022 World Series October/November 2022 Fox

How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.