Can You Watch MLB Games on DIRECTV STREAM?

Baseball is officially back in session. If you’re just as excited as we are for a full 2022 season of fast-paced baseball action, then you’ll be happy to know that you can watch every major MLB channel with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Apple TV+ and Peacock now have MLB deals, there will not only be exclusive games on these respective services but there will also be games broadcast on Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network.

If you’re looking forward to watching MLB games this season, keep reading to find out all the ways to stream live baseball games for free without cable.

Check your favorite team to make sure you will have the option to watch live.

How to Watch MLB Games 2022

However, if you’re just interested in watching Major League Baseball and nothing else, then MLB.TV is your best bet. It offers two packages, which you can get for $10 off for a limited time. One package allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and the other is a team-specific, out-of-market package.

How to Stream MLB Games on DIRECTV STREAM

Cord-cutters with no access to cable can take a sigh of relief because DIRECTV STREAM should have a monthly package that will fit your MLB streaming needs.

With a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll get access to every major MLB channel with a great selection of regional sports networks so you can see your home team. You can even try it out for free with a 5-Day Free Trial .

DIRECTV STREAM carries the local Fox channel in most states, along with ESPN, MLB Network, and FS1 for watching nationally televised games. Overall, DIRECTV STREAM is the most comprehensive streaming service for watching baseball this season.

If you want to watch games that are not nationally televised, you’ll need a provider that offers your particular regional sports network - DIRECTV STREAM offers more RSNs than any other service: Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MASN2, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Washington, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet NY, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network.

MLB EXTRA INNINGS & MLB.TV on DIRECTV STREAM

Get a premium Major League Baseball experience with MLB EXTRA INNINGS and get access to almost 100 out-of-market games per week. Most games are available to watch in HD.

MLB EXTRA INNINGS can be found on Ch. 721 – 749 and includes MLB Network Strike Zone (Ch. 719) and MLB EXTRA INNINGS Mix (Ch. 720) lets you watch up to eight MLB games at once.

DIRECTV STREAM customers with the MLB EXTRA INNINGS subscription also get access to MLB.TV and theMLB At Bat app are included with your MLB EXTRA INNINGS subscription at no extra charge.

See the MLB Innings Schedule to see which teams you can watch.

On What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

DIRECTV STREAM is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Is There a Cheaper Option to Stream MLB Games?

Sling TV has a 3-Day Free Trial and is the most affordable option for MLB fans. Sling TV offers access to ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels). In addition, customers can get the Sports Extra add-on ($11) to get access to MLB Network.

What Are Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

A standard Hulu Live TV subscription grants you access to the live TV broadcasts of MLB games aired through Fox (based on your local available channels), ESPN, FS1, and TBS.

Meanwhile, fuboTV gives you Fox (based on your local available channels), ESPN, and the MLB Network ($11 extra with Fubo Sports Plus add-on).

How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will show “Friday Night Baseball” throughout the 2022 MLB regular season. These weekly double-header games will be Apple exclusives so they will not be available on any regional sports channel, Extra Innings, or MLB TV.

There will also be a weeknight highlight show called “MLB Big Inning” and a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more. Subscribers will get access to “marquee games” without broadcast restrictions from any Apple TV device.

According to Apple, the games will be free for a limited time but later require a subscription ($4.99/month).

On What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock

This season, Peacock will stream 18 MLB games on Sundays. Like Apple TV+, these will also be exclusives (so no MLB TV, Extra Innings, or regional sports channels). The Peacock games are expected to be available in its Premium Plan ($4.99/month) with some starting at 11:30 AM ET and others around noon.

Comcast/Xfinity subscribers get access to Peacock through your Comcast subscription for no additional cost.

On What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV

This streaming service is the most direct option for MLB fans since you can watch all out-of-market games. The only games that aren’t available on MLB.TV are those that take place in your home market or those broadcast nationally.

MLB.TV offers an extensive library that includes documentaries, classic programs, World Series films, as well as full game archives of the 2021 season, and more. For all subscribers, games will be available to stream 90 minutes after they finish.

With MLB.TV’s spring preview, you can stream select exhibition games for free until March 24.

In addition, starting on March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.

The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Learn about the new updates here.

Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB.TV will hopefully add more throughout the season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Bally Sports App Broadcasts

The upcoming Bally Sports App has in-market streaming rights to the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays. Live games on the app should be available in a few months.

MLB 2022 Schedule

Following the Major League Baseball lockout with 99 days of negotiations, the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history is over and an agreement has been reached, allowing for a full baseball season to begin in April. Opening Day is currently (tentatively) scheduled for Thursday, April 7.

The complete 2022 schedule, subject to change, is available here.

What Teams Are Playing on Opening Day?

Here is the April 7 schedule (Official times TBA):

Guardians vs. Royals

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Mariners vs. Twins

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Mets vs. Nationals

Reds vs. Braves

Brewers vs. Cubs

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Here is the predicted April 8 schedule:

White Sox vs. Tigers

Brewers vs. Cubs

Athletics vs. Phillies

Orioles vs. Rays

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Marlins vs. Giants

Mets vs. Nationals

Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Reds vs. Braves

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

The Yankees vs. Red Sox, Mariners vs. Twins, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series that begin April 7 have an off-day April 8. Those series resume April 9, when every team will be playing.

Important Dates to Remember

Event Date Channels 92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022 July 19 Fox MLB at Field of Dreams August 11 Fox MLB Little League Classic August 21 ESPN 2022 MLB Playoffs October 2022 Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network 2022 World Series October/November 2022 Fox

How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.