Can You Watch MLB Games on Disney+?

After a few delays, baseball is officially back, so it’s time to get ready for a full 2022 season of fast-paced baseball action. While Major League Baseball games will be unavailable to stream on Disney+, there are plenty of other ways to watch live MLB sports coverage.

In light of recently announced Apple and Peacock deals, there will not only be national games broadcast on the traditional broadcast and cable homes for baseball, but games will also be available on more streaming services than ever before as well.

As far as the 2022 MLB season goes, there are five channels you will need for watching nationally televised MLB games. The channels are Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network. These same channels will also broadcast the entire MLB Postseason.

If you do not have cable, keep reading to find the best live TV streaming service that provides access to live MLB games playing this year.

How to Watch MLB Games 2022

DIRECTV STREAM should have a monthly package that will fit your MLB streaming needs, giving you every major MLB channel with the best selection of regional sports networks so you can see your home team. Also, you can grab MLB Extra Innings as an add-on for out-of-market game access.

If you just want Major League Baseball and nothing else, then MLB.TV is your best choice. Both packages will be $10 off for a limited time. One package allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and the other is a team-specific, out-of-market package.

Is There a Cheaper Option to Stream MLB Games?

Sling TV has a 3-Day Free Trial and is a great streaming option for dedicated Major League Baseball fans. Sling TV offers access to ESPN, FS1, NBC, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels) making it easy to catch most MLB games. There is even an add-on (Sports Extra) for MLB Network for $11 extra.

What Are Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

A standard Hulu Live TV subscription grants you access to the live TV broadcasts of MLB games aired through Fox, ESPN, FS1, and TBS.

Meanwhile, fuboTV gives you Fox, ESPN, NBC, and the MLB Network ($11 extra with Fubo Sports Plus add-on).

How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+

Starting with the 2022 MLB regular season, Apple TV+ will show “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly double-header with pre-and post-game programming. These games will be Apple exclusives so they will not be available on any regional sports channel, Extra Innings, or MLB TV.

In addition, Apple says the games will be free for a limited time, but later require the $4.99 monthly subscription.

There will also be a weeknight highlight show called “MLB Big Inning” and a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more.

Subscribers will get access to “marquee games” without broadcast restrictions from any Apple TV device.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock

This season, Peacock will stream 18 MLB games on Sundays. They will also be exclusives, meaning no MLB TV, Extra Innings, or regional sports channels. The Peacock games are expected to be available in its Premium Plan ($4.99/month) with some starting at 11:30 AM ET and others around noon.

If you are a Comcast/Xfinity subscriber, you have access to Peacock through your Comcast subscription and will be able to watch these exclusive MLB games for no additional cost.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV

This streaming service is the most direct option for fans of baseball. You’ll be able to watch all out-of-market games of your favorite team or the entire league. The only games not available on MLB.TV are those that take place in your home market or those broadcast nationally.

With an MLB.TV subscription, you can explore a large library of premium content which includes documentaries, classic programs, World Series films, as well as full game archives of the 2021 season, and more. For all subscribers, games will be available to stream 90 minutes after they finish.

With MLB.TV’s spring preview, you can stream select exhibition games for free until March 24.

In addition, starting on March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.

The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Learn about the new updates here.

Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB.TV will hopefully add more throughout the season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Bally Sports App Broadcasts

The upcoming Bally Sports App promises games from the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays, but the app has not yet launched. It is expected to arrive within the next few months.

MLB 2022 Schedule

Following the Major League Baseball lockout with 99 days of negotiations, the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history is over and an agreement has been reached, allowing for a full baseball season to begin in April. Opening Day is currently (tentatively) scheduled for Thursday, April 7.

The complete 2022 schedule, subject to change, is available here.

Important Dates to Remember

Event Date Channels 92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022 July 19 Fox MLB at Field of Dreams August 11 Fox MLB Little League Classic August 21 ESPN 2022 MLB Playoffs October 2022 Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network 2022 World Series October/November 2022 Fox

How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.