Can You Watch MLB Games on fuboTV?

Yes! fuboTV offers Major League Baseball coverage on a variety of channels. You can stream MLB games for free with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Major League Baseball is officially back and it’s time to play ball. Get ready for a fully packed MLB season with five channels Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network, which will broadcast nationally televised MLB games. These same channels will air the entire MLB Postseason as well.

Viewers will also be able to watch MLB games on Apple TV+ and Peacock, which recently announced MLB deals, bringing fans exclusive coverage of Friday Night Baseball and over a dozen Sunday games.

For those of you that don’t have cable, read below on how find the best live TV streaming services for watching live MLB games.

If you want to watch games that are not nationally televised, you’ll need a provider that offers your particular regional sports network - fuboTV offers AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.

Click here to see the best live TV streaming services for each MLB team, so you don’t miss out on your favorites.

How to Watch MLB Games 2022

How to Watch MLB Games on fuboTV

The sports-focused streaming service offers a fair amount of baseball-broadcasting channels including ESPN, Fox (where available), FS1, and the MLB Network. It also regional broadcasts which are listed below. To access all channels you’ll need the Starter package for $65/month and the Sports Plus channel add-on for an extra $11/ month. You can stream fuboTV for free with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Regional Broadcasts on fuboTV

Team RSN Boston Red Sox NESN Chicago White Sox NBC Sports Chicago NBC Sports Chicago+ Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Houston Astros AT&T Sportsnet Southwest New York Mets SportsNet NY Oakland Athletics NBC Sports Bay Area NBC Sports California+ Philadelphia Phillies NBC Sports Philadelphia NBC Sports Philadelphia+ San Francisco Giants NBC Sports Bay Area NBC Sports California+ Seattle Mariners ROOT Sports Northwest Pittsburgh Pirates AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Will the MLB Games Stream in 4K on fuboTV?

In 2021, fuboTV allowed fans to stream the MLB All-Star game in 4K with Fox. As of yet, nothing about this year’s All-Star Game (July 19, 2022) streaming in 4K has been announced by Fubo.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on fuboTV?

FuboTV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

The Most Affordable Option to Stream MLB Games: Sling TV

Sling TV is an affordable way for baseball fans who want to watch Major League Baseball games without cable. Sling TV offers access to ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels). You can also get the Sports Extra add-on for MLB Network ($11 extra).

New Sling TV subscribers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $25 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $40 (normally $50).

Sling Orange has the ESPN channel whereas Sling Blue provides access to FS1, Fox (in select markets), and more. Both plans offer TBS.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Are There Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?

The best live TV streaming services for watching the 2022 MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

The Streamable recommends DIRECTV STREAM, which offers every major MLB channel including regional sports networks for you to watch your home team. In addition, MLB Extra Innings is offered as an add-on for out-of-market game access. Get a 5-Day Free Trial.

Also, if you just want to watch Major League Baseball and only baseball, then MLB.TV is a great choice. One package allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and the other is a team-specific, out-of-market package. It is also offering a limited time deal to get $10 off on either package.

How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+

Starting with the 2022 MLB regular season, Apple TV+ will show “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly double-header with pre-and post-game programming. These games will be Apple exclusives so they will not be available on any regional sports channel, MLB Extra Innings, or MLB TV.

In addition, Apple says the games will be free for a limited time, but later require the $4.99 monthly subscription.

There will also be a weeknight highlight show called “MLB Big Inning” and a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more.

Subscribers will get access to “marquee games” without broadcast restrictions from any Apple TV device.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock

This season, Peacock is giving its subscribers 18 exclusive MLB games on Sundays. The Peacock games will be available in its Premium Plan ($4.99/month) with some starting at 11:30 AM ET and others around noon.

Comcast/Xfinity subscribers get access to Peacock through their Comcast subscription for no additional cost.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV

This streaming service is the most direct option for fans of baseball. You’ll be able to watch all out-of-market games of your favorite team or the entire league. The games not available on MLB.TV are those that take place in your home market, national broadcasts, and other exclusive games on Apple TV+ and Peacock.

With an MLB.TV subscription, you can explore a large library of premium content which includes documentaries, classic programs, World Series films, as well as full game archives of the 2021 season, and more. For all subscribers, games will be available to stream 90 minutes after they finish.

With MLB.TV’s spring preview, you can stream select exhibition games for free until March 24.

In addition, starting on March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.

The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Learn about the new updates here.

Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB.TV hopes to include more teams throughout the season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Bally Sports App Broadcasts

While the Bally Sports App hasn’t launched yet, it promises games from the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays. It is expected to arrive within the next couple of months.

MLB 2022 Schedule

Now that the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history (99 days) is over, a full Major League Baseball season is set to begin April. Opening Day is currently (tentatively) scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The complete 2022 MLB schedule, subject to change, is available on the official MLB website.

What Teams Are Playing on Opening Day?

Here is the April 7 schedule (Official times TBA):

Guardians vs. Royals

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Mariners vs. Twins

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Mets vs. Nationals

Reds vs. Braves

Brewers vs. Cubs

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Here is the April 8 schedule:

White Sox vs. Tigers

Brewers vs. Cubs

Athletics vs. Phillies

Orioles vs. Rays

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Marlins vs. Giants

Mets vs. Nationals

Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Reds vs. Braves

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

The Yankees vs. Red Sox, Mariners vs. Twins, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series that begin April 7 have an off-day April 8. Those series resume April 9, when every team will be playing.

Important Dates to Remember

Event Date Channels 92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022 July 19 Fox MLB at Field of Dreams August 11 Fox MLB Little League Classic August 21 ESPN 2022 MLB Playoffs October 2022 Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network 2022 World Series October/November 2022 Fox

How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.