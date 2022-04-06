Can You Watch MLB Games on Paramount+?

Baseball is back and it’s time to play ball! Get ready for a full 2022 MLB season of fast-paced action, a ton of big flies, home runs, and curveballs.

While Paramount+ streams sports such as basketball, football, golf, and soccer, the streaming service doesn’t include baseball on the list.

The six channels you will need for watching nationally televised MLB games are Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network. Also, fans will now be able to watch MLB games on Apple TV+ and Peacock.

Cord cutters can keep reading to find the best live TV streaming services that allows you to watch live MLB games this season.

How to Watch MLB Games 2022

DIRECTV STREAM will fit your MLB streaming needs and provide every major MLB channel with the best selection of regional sports networks. Additionally, you can grab MLB Extra Innings as an add-on for out-of-market game access.

Some fans just want to watch baseball and nothing else. Luckily, there’s MLB.TV which is giving new subscribers $10 off for a limited time on both packages. One package allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and the other is a team-specific, out-of-market package.

What Are Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch MLB Games are Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

The Most Affordable Way to Watch MLB Games

You can check out Sling TV which is a great, affordable streaming option for loyal Major League Baseball fans. Sling TV includes ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels) with its subscription.

New subscribers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $25 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). Bundling both plans will only cost $40 (normally $50). A free preview of MLB Network through October 15th is included with the offer. The network is part of their Sports Extra Add-on ($11).

How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+

Apple and Peacock recently announced MLB deals, bringing cord cutters exclusive coverage of Friday Night Baseball and over a dozen Sunday games.

Apple TV+ will show “Friday Night Baseball,” a weeknight highlight show called “MLB Big Inning” and a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more. These will be Apple exclusives so they will not be available on any regional sports channel, Extra Innings, or MLB TV.

Everything is free to watch but only for a limited time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock

Peacock will exclusively stream 18 MLB games on Sundays. You need to be subscribed to its Premium Plan ($4.99/month). Games begin around 11:30 AM ET or noon.

If you are a Comcast/Xfinity subscriber, you have access to Peacock through your Comcast subscription and will be able to watch these exclusive MLB games for no additional cost.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV

With this streaming service, baseball fans can watch all out-of-market games of their favorite team or the entire league. The games will be available to stream 90 minutes after they finish.

However, the only games that are not available on MLB.TV are the games that are in your home market or broadcasting nationally.

MLB.TV features a large library, including tons of documentaries, classic programs, World Series films, as well as full game archives of the 2021 season, and more.

As of March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.

The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Learn about the new updates here.

Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:

MLB.TV will hopefully add more throughout the season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Bally Sports App Broadcasts

The upcoming Bally Sports App promises games from the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays, but the app has not yet launched. It is expected to arrive within the next few months.

MLB 2022 Schedule

Following the Major League Baseball lockout with 99 days of negotiations, the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history is over and an agreement has been reached, allowing for a full baseball season to begin in April. Opening Day is currently (tentatively) scheduled for Thursday, April 7.

The complete 2022 schedule, subject to change, is available here.

Teams Playing on Opening Day

April 7 schedule (Official times TBA):

The Yankees vs. Red Sox, Mariners vs. Twins, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series that begin April 7 have an off-day April 8. Those series resume April 9, when every team will be playing.

Important Dates to Remember

How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

