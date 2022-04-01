Can You Watch MLB Games on Peacock?
Time to play ball! MLB is back and fans are ready.
Alongside Apple TV+’s MLB deal, Peacock now offers a brand new package of Sunday games, with start times as early as 11:30 AM ET. These games will be available in its Premium Plan and are exclusive to subscribers only. Watch MLB games with a subscription to Peacock.
In addition, there will be national games broadcast on Apple TV+, Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network.
There are many ways to stream this year’s Major League Baseball without cable so stay stuned.
While you’re at it, find your favorite team and make sure you will have the option to watch them play live.
How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock
Peacock subscribers can stream 18 MLB games on Sundays, which are exclusive to the service. This means they won’t appear on MLB TV, Extra Innings, or regional sports channels.
Comcast/Xfinity subscribers get access to Peacock through their Comcast subscription for no additional cost.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
How to Watch Other 2022 MLB Games
- When: Opening Day begins Thursday, April 7, 2022
- TV: Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM
If you just want to watch Major League Baseball, MLB.TV is worth checking out. It offers two packages— one that allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and the other is a team-specific, out-of-market package. With either of them, you can get $10 off for a limited time.
What is a More Affordable Option for Streaming MLB Games?
Sling TV is the cheapest option for MLB fans. A Sling TV subscription includes ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your location). Plus, for $11 extra, customers can get the Sports Extra add-on, which provides access to the MLB Network.
New Sling TV subscribers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $25 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $40 (normally $50).
What Are the Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?
In order to watch MLB Games, you’ll need a subscription to Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|MLB Network
|≥ $89.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
DIRECTV STREAM provides subscribers access to every major MLB channel and regional sports networks. MLB Extra Innings is also available as an add-on for out-of-market games. When you sign up, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial.
Also, The Streamable is offering new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers a $50 Amazon Gift Card when they finish their first month of DIRECTV STREAM. Learn more about the exclusive deal here. It’s only for a limited time, so get it while you can.
How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is streaming “Friday Night Baseball,” weekly double-header games that are exclusive to Apple. The games will be free for a limited time but will require an Apple TV+ subscription later on.
Subscribers can watch the new weeknight highlight show “MLB Big Inning,” plus a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, and more. Also, marquee games are available on all Apple TV devices, without broadcast restrictions.
See the official schedule here.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?
Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.
How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV
MLB fans can watch all out-of-market games as well as World Series films, documentaries, classic programs, among other content. The games will be available to stream 90 minutes after they have concluded.
The only games that aren’t available on MLB.TV are the games in your home market or nationally broadcasted games.
As of March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.
MLB.TV will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Learn about the new updates here.
Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Angels
- San Diego Padres
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
MLB.TV will hopefully add more throughout the season.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?
MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
MLB.TV
MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.
Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($129.99) plan, which is also available for $24.99 a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($109.99).
One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.
If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.
Bally Sports App Broadcasts
Bally Sports App hasn’t launched yet but has in-market streaming rights to the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays.
Bally Sports App
Bally Sports App is a video streaming service that offers live games and stats to those who get Bally Sports RSNs through your cable, satellite or streaming package.
If you want to stream live games on Bally Sports App without a cable or streaming subscription, you will need a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, which is the only Live TV Streaming Service with Bally Sports RSNs.
Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.
MLB 2022 Schedule
The complete 2022 schedule, subject to change, is available here.
What Teams Are Playing on Opening Day?
Here is the April 7 schedule (official times haven’t been announced):
- Guardians vs. Royals
- Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Mariners vs. Twins
- Pirates vs. Cardinals
- Mets vs. Nationals
- Reds vs. Braves
- Brewers vs. Cubs
- Astros vs. Angels
- Padres vs. Diamondbacks
Here is the predicted April 8 schedule:
- White Sox vs. Tigers
- Brewers vs. Cubs
- Athletics vs. Phillies
- Orioles vs. Rays
- Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Marlins vs. Giants
- Mets vs. Nationals
- Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Reds vs. Braves
- Astros vs. Angels
- Padres vs. Diamondbacks
The Mariners vs. Twins, Yankees vs. Red Sox, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series have an off-day on April 8 and resume on April 9, when every MLB team is playing.
Remember These Dates
|Event
|Date
|Channels
|92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022
|July 19
|Fox
|MLB at Field of Dreams
|August 11
|Fox
|MLB Little League Classic
|August 21
|ESPN
|2022 MLB Playoffs
|October 2022
|Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network
|2022 World Series
|October/November 2022
|Fox
How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MLB Network
|≥ $89.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $50
Includes: ESPN, TBS, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network
Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network