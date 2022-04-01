Can You Watch MLB Games on Peacock?

Time to play ball! MLB is back and fans are ready.

Alongside Apple TV+’s MLB deal, Peacock now offers a brand new package of Sunday games, with start times as early as 11:30 AM ET. These games will be available in its Premium Plan and are exclusive to subscribers only. Watch MLB games with a subscription to Peacock.

In addition, there will be national games broadcast on Apple TV+, Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network.

There are many ways to stream this year’s Major League Baseball without cable so stay stuned.

While you’re at it, find your favorite team and make sure you will have the option to watch them play live.

How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock

Peacock subscribers can stream 18 MLB games on Sundays, which are exclusive to the service. This means they won’t appear on MLB TV, Extra Innings, or regional sports channels.

Comcast/Xfinity subscribers get access to Peacock through their Comcast subscription for no additional cost.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch Other 2022 MLB Games

If you just want to watch Major League Baseball, MLB.TV is worth checking out. It offers two packages— one that allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and the other is a team-specific, out-of-market package. With either of them, you can get $10 off for a limited time.

What is a More Affordable Option for Streaming MLB Games?

Sling TV is the cheapest option for MLB fans. A Sling TV subscription includes ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your location). Plus, for $11 extra, customers can get the Sports Extra add-on, which provides access to the MLB Network.

New Sling TV subscribers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $25 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $40 (normally $50).

What Are the Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?

In order to watch MLB Games, you’ll need a subscription to Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM provides subscribers access to every major MLB channel and regional sports networks. MLB Extra Innings is also available as an add-on for out-of-market games. When you sign up, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is streaming “Friday Night Baseball,” weekly double-header games that are exclusive to Apple. The games will be free for a limited time but will require an Apple TV+ subscription later on.

Subscribers can watch the new weeknight highlight show “MLB Big Inning,” plus a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, and more. Also, marquee games are available on all Apple TV devices, without broadcast restrictions.

See the official schedule here.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV

MLB fans can watch all out-of-market games as well as World Series films, documentaries, classic programs, among other content. The games will be available to stream 90 minutes after they have concluded.

The only games that aren’t available on MLB.TV are the games in your home market or nationally broadcasted games.

As of March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.

MLB.TV will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Learn about the new updates here.

Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB.TV will hopefully add more throughout the season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Bally Sports App Broadcasts

Bally Sports App hasn’t launched yet but has in-market streaming rights to the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays.

MLB 2022 Schedule

The complete 2022 schedule, subject to change, is available here.

What Teams Are Playing on Opening Day?

Here is the April 7 schedule (official times haven’t been announced):

Guardians vs. Royals

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Mariners vs. Twins

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Mets vs. Nationals

Reds vs. Braves

Brewers vs. Cubs

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Here is the predicted April 8 schedule:

White Sox vs. Tigers

Brewers vs. Cubs

Athletics vs. Phillies

Orioles vs. Rays

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Marlins vs. Giants

Mets vs. Nationals

Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Reds vs. Braves

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

The Mariners vs. Twins, Yankees vs. Red Sox, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series have an off-day on April 8 and resume on April 9, when every MLB team is playing.

Remember These Dates

Event Date Channels 92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022 July 19 Fox MLB at Field of Dreams August 11 Fox MLB Little League Classic August 21 ESPN 2022 MLB Playoffs October 2022 Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network 2022 World Series October/November 2022 Fox

How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.