Can You Watch MLB Games on Sling TV?

Major League Baseball is officially back! Get ready for a full MLB season this year, packed with fast-paced action, curveballs, and a ton of big flies.

Sling TV is a great, affordable streaming option for diehard MLB fans. Sling TV offers access to ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels) making it easy to catch most MLB games.

New Sling TV subscribers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $25 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $40 (normally $50).

Get The Deal $25 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $25, or get them BOTH for only $40 / mo.

There are six channels you will need for watching nationally televised MLB games. The channels are Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network. These same channels will also broadcast the entire MLB Postseason.

Fans will now be able to watch national games broadcast on the traditional broadcast and cable homes for baseball, but also MLB games on more streaming services than ever before. Apple TV+ and Peacock recently announced MLB deals, bringing cord-cutters exclusive coverage of Friday Night Baseball and over a dozen Sunday games.

If you do not have cable, keep reading to find the best live TV streaming services that provides access to live MLB games.

If you want to watch games that are not nationally televised, you’ll need a provider that offers your particular regional sports network. Sling TV is a poor choice for that since it does not offer any RSNs. Click here to see the best live TV streaming services for each MLB team, so you don’t miss out on your favorites.

The Most Affordable Option to Stream MLB Games: Sling TV

Sling TV is the cheapest option for cord cutters who want to watch Major League Baseball games. Sling TV offers access to ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels) making it easy to catch most MLB games. You can also get the Sports Extra add-on for MLB Network ($11 extra).

Get The Deal $25 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $25, or get them BOTH for only $40 / mo.

Sling Orange has the ESPN channel whereas Sling Blue provides access to FS1, FOX (in select markets), and more. Both plans offer TBS.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch MLB Games 2022

Additional Ways to Stream MLB Games

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch 2022 MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

The Streamable recommends DIRECTV STREAM, which should have a monthly package that will give you every major MLB channel with the best selection of regional sports networks so you can watch your home team. In addition, MLB Extra Innings is offered as an add-on for out-of-market game access. The best part? You can get a 5-Day Free Trial.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

If you want a streaming service solely dedicated to Major League Baseball and nothing else, then MLB.TV is your answer. Both packages will be $10 off for a limited time. One package allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and the other is a team-specific, out-of-market package.

How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+

Starting with the 2022 MLB regular season, Apple TV+ will show “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly double-header with pre-and post-game programming. These games will be Apple exclusives so they will not be available on any regional sports channel, MLB Extra Innings, or MLB TV.

In addition, Apple says the games will be free for a limited time, but later require the $4.99 monthly subscription.

There will also be a weeknight highlight show called “MLB Big Inning” and a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more.

Subscribers will get access to “marquee games” without broadcast restrictions from any Apple TV device.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock

This season, Peacock will stream 18 MLB games on Sundays. They will also be exclusives, meaning no MLB TV, Extra Innings, or regional sports channels. The Peacock games are expected to be available in its Premium Plan ($4.99/month) with some starting at 11:30 AM ET and others around noon.

If you are a Comcast/Xfinity subscriber, you have access to Peacock through your Comcast subscription and will be able to watch these exclusive MLB games for no additional cost.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com

How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV

This streaming service is the most direct option for fans of baseball. You’ll be able to watch all out-of-market games of your favorite team or the entire league. The games not available on MLB.TV are those that take place in your home market, national broadcasts, and other exclusive games on Apple TV+ and Peacock.

With an MLB.TV subscription, you can explore a large library of premium content which includes documentaries, classic programs, World Series films, as well as full game archives of the 2021 season, and more. For all subscribers, games will be available to stream 90 minutes after they finish.

With MLB.TV’s spring preview, you can stream select exhibition games for free until March 24.

In addition, starting on March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.

The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Learn about the new updates here.

Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB.TV hopes to include more teams throughout the season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial via amazon.com MLB.TV MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature. … Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($129.99) plan, which is also available for $24.99 a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($109.99). One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider. If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games. 7-Day Trial $109.99+ / month via amazon.com

Bally Sports App Broadcasts

While the Bally Sports App hasn’t launched yet, it promises games from the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays. It is expected to arrive within the next couple of months.

MLB 2022 Schedule

Now that the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history (99 days) is over, a full Major League Baseball season is set to begin April. Opening Day is currently (tentatively) scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The complete 2022 MLB schedule, subject to change, is available on the official MLB website.

What Teams Are Playing on Opening Day?

Here is the April 7 schedule (Official times TBA):

Guardians vs. Royals

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Mariners vs. Twins

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Mets vs. Nationals

Reds vs. Braves

Brewers vs. Cubs

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Here is the predicted April 8 schedule:

White Sox vs. Tigers

Brewers vs. Cubs

Athletics vs. Phillies

Orioles vs. Rays

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Marlins vs. Giants

Mets vs. Nationals

Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Reds vs. Braves

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

The Yankees vs. Red Sox, Mariners vs. Twins, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series that begin April 7 have an off-day April 8. Those series resume April 9, when every team will be playing.

Important Dates to Remember

Event Date Channels 92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022 July 19 Fox MLB at Field of Dreams August 11 Fox MLB Little League Classic August 21 ESPN 2022 MLB Playoffs October 2022 Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network 2022 World Series October/November 2022 Fox

How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.