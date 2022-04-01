Can You Watch MLB Games on YouTube TV?

Major League Baseball makes its return and fans are excited about an action-packed 2022 season. Cord cutters can watch every major MLB channel with a subscription to YouTube TV.

Being that Apple TV+ and Peacock now have MLB deals, there will not only be exclusive games on these respective services but there will also be games broadcast on Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network.

So if you can’t wait to watch MLB games this season, stick with us as we tell you all the ways to stream live baseball games for free without cable.

Find your favorite team to make sure you will have the option to watch the games live.

How to Watch MLB Games 2022

But if you just want to watch Major League Baseball, MLB.TV is for you. It offers two packages— one that allows fans to stream all out-of-market games and the other is a team-specific, out-of-market package. With either of them, you can get $10 off for a limited time.

How to Stream MLB Games on YouTube TV

Fortunately, YouTube TV includes every channel you need to stream MLB games on the national stage. Viewers can watch every baseball game televised on ESPN, FOX, FS1, MLB Network, and TBS.

If you want to watch games that are not nationally televised, you’ll need a provider that offers your particular regional sports network - YouTube TV offers NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, and SportsNet NY. If your team isn’t one of these, then you may want to consider another cable-alternative service.

How to Get MLB.TV With Your YouTube TV Subscription

There are two ways you can MLB.tv to your YouTube TV subscription. Either purchase a monthly pass ($24.99/month) or a full season pass for a single payment (pricing varies throughout the season). New users can sign up for a 7-day free trial for the monthly pass (not available for season pass subscribers).

On What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What is a More Affordable Option for Streaming MLB Games?

Sling TV is the cheapest option for MLB fans. A Sling TV subscription includes ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your location). Additionally, for $11 extra, customers can get the Sports Extra add-on, which provides access to the MLB Network.

New Sling TV subscribers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $25 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $40 (normally $50).

Are There Any Other Ways to Stream MLB Games?

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

How to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+

For the 2022 MLB season, Apple TV+ is streaming “Friday Night Baseball,” weekly double-header games that are exclusive to Apple. The games will be free for a limited time but later on, will require a subscription ($4.99/month).

There will also be a weeknight highlight show called “MLB Big Inning” and a 24/7 in-app channel with live streams, MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, among other content. Marquee games will also be available without broadcast restrictions across all Apple TV devices.

See the schedule here.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream MLB Games on Peacock

Peacock will stream 18 MLB games on Sundays that will also be exclusives (so no MLB TV, Extra Innings, or regional sports channels). These games will be available in its Premium Plan ($4.99/month) with some playing at 11:30 AM ET or at noon.

Comcast/Xfinity subscribers get access to Peacock through their Comcast subscription for no additional cost.

On What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Watch MLB Games on MLB.TV

This streaming service is the most direct option for MLB fans since you can watch all out-of-market games. The only games that aren’t available on MLB.TV are those that take place in your home market or those broadcast nationally.

MLB.TV offers an extensive library that includes documentaries, classic programs, World Series films, as well as full game archives of the 2021 season, and more. For all subscribers, games will be available to stream 90 minutes after they finish.

Starting on March 29, T-Mobile subscribers will get MLB.TV for free.

The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season. Learn about the new updates here.

Broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB.TV will hopefully add more throughout the season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLB Games on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Bally Sports App Broadcasts

Bally Sports App has yet to launch but has in-market streaming rights to the Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Royals, and Rays.

MLB 2022 Schedule

The complete 2022 schedule, subject to change, is available here.

What Teams Are Playing on Opening Day?

Here is the April 7 schedule (official times haven’t been announced):

Guardians vs. Royals

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Mariners vs. Twins

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Mets vs. Nationals

Reds vs. Braves

Brewers vs. Cubs

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Here is the predicted April 8 schedule:

White Sox vs. Tigers

Brewers vs. Cubs

Athletics vs. Phillies

Orioles vs. Rays

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Marlins vs. Giants

Mets vs. Nationals

Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Reds vs. Braves

Astros vs. Angels

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

The Yankees vs. Red Sox, Mariners vs. Twins, and Pirates vs. Cardinals series that begins April 7 have an off-day April 8. Those series resume April 9, when every MLB team will be playing.

Remember These Dates

Event Date Channels 92nd MLB All-Star Game 2022 July 19 Fox MLB at Field of Dreams August 11 Fox MLB Little League Classic August 21 ESPN 2022 MLB Playoffs October 2022 Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network 2022 World Series October/November 2022 Fox

How to Live Stream MLB Games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch 2022 MLB Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.