Can You Watch Movies Currently in Theaters on HBO Max?

HBO Max is a fantastic service for movie lovers, offering lots of classic films, modern favorites, and original films. Warner Bros. Discovery owns the service, and Warner Bros. is one of the biggest studios in Hollywood. So can you watch theatrical movies on HBO Max?

Currently, the answer is no. Warner Bros. movies in theaters won’t hit HBO Max until at least 45 days after theatrical release.

In late 2020, HBO Max took a giant leap for streaming, choosing to put the next 12 months’ worth of films on the streaming platform the same day as they arrived in theaters. The following films were released theatrically and on HBO Max simultaneously:

Although this strategy drove millions to sign up for HBO Max, company leadership changed and the so-called “Project Popcorn” experiment of same-day streaming and theatrical release came to a close.

The Current HBO Max Release Strategy

When you look at a blockbuster like “The Batman,” that film released on March 4, 2022. It arrived on HBO Max on April 18, 2022. That’s a 45-day window, and that’s fairly standard in the streaming world.

Will Theatrical Releases Ever Return to HBO Max?

While anything is possible, new company leadership doesn’t seem to favor the same-day release strategy. It’s likely the 45-day window will remain, though that could grow or shrink for any number of reasons. CEO David Zaslav seems intent on having theatrical releases and HBO Max direct releases as separate pipelines.

What Is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”

What Devices Can Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.