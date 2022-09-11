Can You Watch NFL Games Live with DIRECTV STREAM in 2022 Season?

If you’ve already gotten rid of cable, you can watch live NFL games with DIRECTV without installing a satellite dish.

Whether you want to watch NFL on CBS, NFL on FOX, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football –– you can watch all the biggest games with DIRECTV STREAM, which currently offers a 5-Day Free Trial + $20 OFF Your First 2 Months.

But, what channels will you get with your DIRECTV STREAM subscription?

What Channels Does DIRECTV STREAM Carry to Watch NFL Games?

DIRECTV STREAM has four tiers — but even on their base Entertainment Tier, DIRECTV STREAM includes all the major channels that carry live football games including CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. Unfortunately, they don’t offer NFL Network or NFL RedZone.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need a subscription to their Entertainment Plan ($69.99), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial. For a limited time, $20 OFF Your First 2 Months, meaning you can watch it for just $49.99 a month.

If you watch other sports, when you upgrade to their $89.99 Choice Plan ($69.99 for your first two months), you will get your Regional Sports Network from Bally Sports, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and others – plus 3-Months of HBO Max For Free.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can You Get NFL RedZone with DIRECTV STREAM?

If you want NFL RedZone, there are many inexpensive options to get it without cable. Both fuboTV and Hulu Live TV include NFL RedZone in their Sports Add-On, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can also get it from Sling TV, which currently offers it as part of Sling Blue + Sports Extra, which is available for just $23 For Your First Month.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can You Get NFL Sunday Ticket with DIRECTV STREAM?

While DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer NFL Sunday Ticket, you can still get it with the DirecTV Satellite Service. For a limited time, if you subscribe to their Choice Plan ($69.99), you will get NFL Sunday Ticket included for free, at no extra charge.

Not only will you be able to watch it on your big screen, you can also use the NFL Sunday Ticket App to watch it on your favorite streaming player or with your mobile device on the go.