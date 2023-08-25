 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL+

Can You Watch NFL Games with NFL App or Yahoo App for Free in 2023?

David Satin

The NFL has come a long way since the very notion of offering a game anywhere other than linear TV was a nonstarter with owners. In fact, in 2019 the league began providing games free through its own app, as well as the Yahoo! Sports app.

Unfortunately, there are no longer free games available on the NFL or Yahoo! Sports apps. To stream games directly from the NFL, users will now want a subscription to NFL+, which allows them to watch live local and primetime regular season contests on phones and tablets.

What Can You Watch on NFL+?

Fans who don’t get the greatest TV reception or don’t have the local channels needed to watch NFL games with their live TV streaming subscription should definitely look into NFL+. The service offers:

  • Your local NFL on CBS games
  • Your local NFL on Fox games
  • “Monday Night Football” broadcasts (including ManningCast games)
  • “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts
  • Any games appearing exclusively on NFL Network

It’s important to note that these games are available to watch with NFL+ only on mobile devices, and that casting, AirPlay or other screen sharing won’t work with the app.

NFL+ costs $6.99 per month, but users can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99 per month and get access to a livestream of the NFL RedZone channel, as well as full and condensed game replays as well as all-22 coaches’ video without ads.

7-Day Trial
www.nfl.com/plus

NFL+

NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls). The Premium plan also includes NFL RedZone on TV.

The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.

7-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
www.nfl.com/plus

Can You Stream NFL Games Live to Your TV?

Not with an NFL+ subscription, but a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC as well as ESPN and NFL Network will give users the ability to watch their local NFL team directly on the biggest screen in the house: their smart TV. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry at least some of these channels.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
NFL Network ^ $15 (≥ $99.99) - -
NFL RedZone ^ $15 ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11

Fans can also watch national broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video, and stream the locally-broadcast NFL on CBS games in their market through Paramount+.

What’s the Cheapest Way to Stream NFL Games in 2023?

The best way to get the most NFL games possible in 2023 is a subscription to Sling's Season Pass, combined with Paramount+. The Season Pass gives users Sling Orange and Blue, meaning select markets will get Fox and NBC with the subscription. It also includes the Sports Extra add-on for a discounted price, so users will have access to NFL RedZone.

But since Sling doesn’t include CBS, fans will want to add Paramount+ to get livestreams of the NFL on CBS every Sunday. The total for this bundle comes out to around $61 per month, which is cheaper than live TV services such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $5.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

  • Get 50% Off
    sling.com

    Sling TV

    Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that helps users save money with the option of two distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

    Sling Blue or Orange+Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.

    If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount (or more depending on the current offer). Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

    Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

    Get 50% Off
    $40+ / month
    sling.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.