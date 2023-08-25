Can You Watch NFL Games with NFL App or Yahoo App for Free in 2023?
The NFL has come a long way since the very notion of offering a game anywhere other than linear TV was a nonstarter with owners. In fact, in 2019 the league began providing games free through its own app, as well as the Yahoo! Sports app.
Unfortunately, there are no longer free games available on the NFL or Yahoo! Sports apps. To stream games directly from the NFL, users will now want a subscription to NFL+, which allows them to watch live local and primetime regular season contests on phones and tablets.
What Can You Watch on NFL+?
Fans who don’t get the greatest TV reception or don’t have the local channels needed to watch NFL games with their live TV streaming subscription should definitely look into NFL+. The service offers:
- Your local NFL on CBS games
- Your local NFL on Fox games
- “Monday Night Football” broadcasts (including ManningCast games)
- “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts
- Any games appearing exclusively on NFL Network
It’s important to note that these games are available to watch with NFL+ only on mobile devices, and that casting, AirPlay or other screen sharing won’t work with the app.
NFL+ costs $6.99 per month, but users can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99 per month and get access to a livestream of the NFL RedZone channel, as well as full and condensed game replays as well as all-22 coaches’ video without ads.
NFL+
NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls). The Premium plan also includes NFL RedZone on TV.
The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.
Can You Stream NFL Games Live to Your TV?
Not with an NFL+ subscription, but a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC as well as ESPN and NFL Network will give users the ability to watch their local NFL team directly on the biggest screen in the house: their smart TV. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry at least some of these channels.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NFL Network
|^ $15 (≥ $99.99)
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NFL RedZone
|^ $15
|^ $11
|^ $10
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
Fans can also watch national broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video, and stream the locally-broadcast NFL on CBS games in their market through Paramount+.
What’s the Cheapest Way to Stream NFL Games in 2023?
The best way to get the most NFL games possible in 2023 is a subscription to Sling's Season Pass, combined with Paramount+. The Season Pass gives users Sling Orange and Blue, meaning select markets will get Fox and NBC with the subscription. It also includes the Sports Extra add-on for a discounted price, so users will have access to NFL RedZone.
But since Sling doesn’t include CBS, fans will want to add Paramount+ to get livestreams of the NFL on CBS every Sunday. The total for this bundle comes out to around $61 per month, which is cheaper than live TV services such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial
-
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that helps users save money with the option of two distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
Sling Blue or Orange+Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount (or more depending on the current offer). Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.