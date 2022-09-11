Can You Watch NFL on Fox on Tubi?

If you want to stream NFL on CBS, you can watch games with a subscription to Paramount+. If you want to watch Sunday Night Football, you can do that with Peacock Premium. But, if you want to watch NFL on Fox, can you use Fox’s free streaming service Tubi?

Does Tubi Carry NFL Games?

Unfortunately, you can’t watch NFL on FOX with Tubi. Tubi does carry something called NFL Channel, but it mostly plays replays of old NFL games.

In fact, Fox is the only broadcast channel that carries NFL games that doesn’t offer the ability to stream at least some games with a subscription.

While you can watch local FOX games with a subscription to NFL+, you will only be able to watch them on your smartphone or tablet, which you can’t Cast or AirPlay to your TV. You could also consider an antenna which will pick up FOX for free.

But, what if you want to stream NFL on Fox instead? The best way to stream it on your TV with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream FOX, as part of their Sling Blue plan, which is just $17.50 for your first month (normally $35). You can even add NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Extra plan.

Sling though only offer FOX in select markets thought: New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

If you want a total cable replacement, one the best options for NFL fans is Hulu Live TV.

Hulu Live TV gets local NFC games on FOX and AFC games on CBS, as well as NBC, ESPN, NFL Network. You’ll also get your and You can also add NFL RedZone for commercial-free, wall-to-wall whip around of all the action on Sunday afternoons. That add-on is the cheapest with Hulu ($10/month).