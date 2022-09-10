Can You Watch NFL on Hulu + Live TV in 2022 Season?

Another NFL season is upon us, which means one thing –– looking for the best way to stream NFL games for the 2022 season. If you’re looking to watch football this year, you can stream it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your first three months.

Since last season, Hulu has made some key enhancements for NFL Fans. We’ll breakdown what NFL games you can watch with Hulu and why it’s a good choice for NFL fans.

Can You Stream NFL Games with Hulu?

To stream NFL games live, you will need Hulu + Live TV. If you only have the on-demand version of Hulu, they won’t include any games.

Hulu Live TV gets you the marquee games of ESPN and NBC and NFL Network. You’ll also get your local AFC games on CBS and NFC games on FOX. You can also add NFL RedZone for commercial-free, wall-to-wall whip around of all the action on Sunday afternoons. That add-on is the cheapest with Hulu ($10/month).

For the 2022 season, Hulu Live TV has some great features for NFL fans. This year they added an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge, meaning you can select your favorite team and they will automatically record every game for you that air in your market.

On top of that, they also now include The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) at no extra charge, which means you can stream exclusive ESPN+ content like NFL Primetime with Chris Berman and their exclusive telecast of the Broncos vs. Jaguars on October 30th.

If you’re also a college football fan, they also carry ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network as part of their base plan.

Any Hulu subscription also includes access to their great on-demand library, with titles like “The Handmaid's Tale,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

While it is normally $69.99 a month, including an Unlimited DVR and The Disney Bundle, you will be able to get it for just $49.99 a month for your first three months for a limited time.

Your other NFL options include Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV STREAM. You can get minimal NFL options with Paramount+ or Amazon Prime Video.

What is the Least Expensive Way to Stream Most NFL Channels?

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

