Can You Watch NFL Playoff Games on Disney+?

Saturday, Jan. 14 marks the beginning of the NFL playoffs, as the Wild Card round is set to kick off. The initial round of the postseason features some of the league’s premiere players, and true fans can’t afford to miss even one game.

Disney+ is one of the top streaming destinations available for world-class entertainment, but does the House of Mouse give users the chance to stream every NFL game of the playoffs? While they won’t stream every game, those with a subscription to the Disney Bundle, can watch the Monday Night Football Wild Card game between the Bucs and Cowboys.

If you are an NFL fan who wants access to every contest of the NFL playoffs should check out a live TV streaming service to find the one with the best fit.

Disney+ may not be offering any NFL games this postseason, but there are still some great options available for NFL fans who want to watch every playoff matchup.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

If you already have the Disney Bundle, you’ll have access to ESPN+. That’s great for the games that are shown there, but If you want other individual games, NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month, and NFL on CBS will simulcast with both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

That being said, there’s no better solution for all your playoff football needs than a live TV streaming service. That’s because, as we’ve seen with other years, the Wild Card games are split between CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN – meaning you’ll need a solution that streams each of these channels. Luckily, we’ve lined up a few for you to choose from.

Disney+ subscribers are probably familiar with The Disney Bundle, which comes with Hulu and ESPN+. So if you are already subscribed to all three, we’d suggest swapping the bundle out for a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month. On top of getting all the NFL playoff games, the service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge - saving you $18 per month.

On the other hand, the least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. Combined, Orange and Blue are normally $55, but right now you can get 50% OFF your first month.

The only thing missing from this cheap NFL playoff streaming option is that you cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, meaning you’ll miss out on the AFC playoff games. One way you could supplement it, though, is with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you are just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Lastly, YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month, streams 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 18 of the top 26 sports channels. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

4K streaming offers video in 3840×2160 screen resolution, which means users have a clearer picture than ever before. There aren’t many options to stream this year’s NFL playoff games in ultra-high-definition 4K, but fans do have one option.

The only network airing 4K NFL playoff games is FOX. The channel is offering two Wild Card games in 4K this weekend. Additionally, every playoff contest for the rest of this season on the channel will be available in 4K UHD to those with supporting devices.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Disney+ Subscription?

Disney+ is an on-demand video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more.

Disney+ offers an ad-supported subscription tier for $7.99 per month, and an ad-free tier for $10.99 per month. Customers can also bundle their Disney+ subscription with Hulu and ESPN+ for additional savings as we pointed out above.

