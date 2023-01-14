Can You Watch 2023 NFL Playoff Games on ESPN+?

The NFL is about to take over your TV. The most popular sport in the U.S. is entering its playoff tournament, starting Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Wild Card round begins. The matchups are set, and with a chance to continue on the path to the Super Bowl on the line, the games are sure to be some of the best seen so far this season.

ESPN+ users might well be wondering if their subscription allows them to watch every game of the NFL playoffs. Unfortunately no, since games are spread across all the major broadcasters this weekend. However, ESPN+ will get one Wild Card game this week, a special presentation of “Monday Night Football” that will be broadcast simultaneously on ABC and ESPN.

The “ManningCast” will return one final time this season for the upcoming Wild Card game on ESPN+, but you’ll need a subscription to a live TV streaming service to watch all of this weekend’s games!

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

CBS

ESPN

NBC 5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score. BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX (select markets)

NBC (select markets)

ESPN Get 50% OFF $27.50 | normally $55 sling.com

Or, if you already pay for ESPN (either as a solo subscription or part of the Disney Bundle), you could consider cancelling and signing up for Hulu Live TV, which includes ESPN, Disney+, and Hulu at no extra cost.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Schedule of Wild Card Game on ESPN+/ESPN/ABC

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

NFL postseason action is the best football you’ll see all year, and true fans can’t miss a single pass, run or kick. If this sounds like you, you’ll definitely want to consider a subscription to a live TV streaming service to watch every game of the Wild Card round.

If you want individual games, NFL on CBS will simulcast with both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Games on NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month. Games that air on ESPN during the playoffs, will simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month.

Thanks to complex agreement between broadcasters and the NFL, Wild Card weekend games will be divided among the major broadcast networks. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN will all air at least one Wild Card matchup this weekend, so you’ll need a live TV service that offers each channel if you want to see every second of the games.

The least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC playoff games. You could supplement it though with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you are just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Sports lovers looking to catch every Wild Card game of the weekend and get a little extra entertainment value on top should consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month . The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month, includes 60+ channels (18 of the top 26 sports channels) currently available. It also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream Wild Card Games on ESPN+ in 4K?

The 3840×2160 resolution offered by ultra-high-definition 4K ensures audiences always have the clearest picture possible when enjoying live sports. Unfortunately, ESPN+ is not streaming its Wild Card game in 4K.

If you feel the need to see NFL playoff action in 4K this weekend, you’ll have to head over to FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups will be broadcast by the network in crystal clear, UHD 4K, and the network has confirmed that all of its broadcasts throughout the NFL postseason will use the format as well.

To watch the games in 4K, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials from a Live TV Streaming Service to log-in to the Fox or Fox Sports App. Alternatively, if you subscribe to Fubo TV’s Elite Plan or the YOuTube TV 4K Plus Add-on, you can watch it directly from their interface.

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like “Peyton’s Place,” the entire library of “30 for 30,” “E:60,” “The Last Dance,” as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

ESPN+ offers a single price plan, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual subscription.

Sign Up espnplus.com ESPN+ ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders. … The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year. You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games. The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more. College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more. For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events. ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter. What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2. To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable. Sign Up $9.99 / month espnplus.com

Streaming Comparison for 2023 NFL Playoff Games