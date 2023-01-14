Can You Watch 2023 NFL Playoff Games on Netflix?

There’s no law of diminishing returns in the NFL, at least not when it comes to the postseason. The best games of the season are usually saved for last, as only the top teams remain to compete. The NFL playoffs begin Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Wild Card round begins.

Users of the world’s largest streaming service Netflix might want to know if their subscription includes the full slate of NFL playoff games this season. After all, Netflix is dipping its toe into live streaming this year, and will be offering a live stand-up comedy special from Chris Rock in March. However, there are no plans to show any NFL playoff games on Netflix this year.

If NFL fans want to be sure they catch every pass, tackle and turnover of the NFL postseason, they’ll need a subscription to a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

Cut Cable for Netflix? Here’s How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game

Neflix may be lagging behind the rest of the streaming world when it comes to embracing live sports, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck if you’re a cord-cutter wanting to watch every NFL playoff game this year.

If you already have Netflix, you are familiar with subscription services. There are plenty of similar services that will simulcast individual games (such as Paramount+, Peacock, and ESPN+) who vary respectively with offers of a 7-Day Free Trial, to $4.99 for Premium, to $9.99 for a portion of a bigger bundle. In all, if you were to cancel your Netflix Standard or Premium Plan, you could get all three of these services for about the same cost – plus the added bonus of all the movies, shows, and extra sports that come with them.

On the other hand, a live TV streaming service will simplify that complexity by carrying each of the major broadcast networks that you’ll need for the playoffs. This year’s Wild Card games are split between CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN, and future playoff rounds will also be divided amongst different channels. Luckily, there are multiple live TV services that give you access to every NFL playoff game this year.

If you’ve cut cable out of your lives already, you are probably cost conscious. The least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

The only downside we see with Sling TV is that it doesn’t include CBS, which would eliminate those live AFC playoff games. However, you could supplement it though with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day free trial like we mentioned above.

Speaking of free trials, if you just looking to check out a few games over the next few days, consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With it, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game too. The added benefit to fuboTV is that it also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want. And if you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Outside of the free-trial realm, one of our favorite live TV services for NFL lovers is a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month. That’s because, on top of including ESPN+ for free, the service has 33 of the top 35 cable channels and comes with Disney+ at no extra charge. Every game in the NFL playoff can be watched with this service – and you can also have access to all the movies and shows on Disney+ and Hulu.

You could also consider YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month. For an additional $19.99 per month, you can get select content in 4k, which will include 2023 NFL playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

4K streaming utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution, bringing users content in ultra-high-definition, which makes it perfect for watching live sports. For the 2022-23 NFL season, there are regrettably few options available for streaming playoff games in 4K.

The only network broadcasting games in 4K this postseason is FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups coming this weekend will be offered in UHD 4K. FOX has confirmed the rest of the games it broadcasts throughout the playoffs will also be available in 4K to users with supporting devices.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Netflix Subscription?

Netflix is a video-on-demand platform that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and Netflix Originals like “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Wednesday,” and “Bridgerton.” They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Netflix offers several different price tiers with varying features. A subscription starts at just $6.99, and Netflix has a plan tailor-made for every budget. But as we pointed out above, pausing or canceling your subscription so you can watch the NFL playoffs will save you money.

