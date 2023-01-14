Can You Watch NFL Playoff Games on NFL+?

The holidays are over, but for NFL fans the most wonderful time of the year is just beginning. The NFL playoffs begin with the Wild Card round, which starts Saturday, Jan. 14, and the tournament usually offers some of the best games of the whole season.

Customers of the league’s direct-to-consumer streaming service NFL+ are likely wondering if their subscription gives them access to every playoff game. While NFL+ does give access to every NFL playoff game, you will only be able to watch them on your phone or tablet.

But, what if you want to stream the 2023 NFL Playoffs on your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, or Smart TV – how can you do it?

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

Although NFL+ users can’t access NFL playoff games on their TV with their subscription, there are plenty of inexpensive options to watch NFL playoff games.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

The good thing about NFL+ is that it is really cheap – but that comes at the cost of watching on a small screen. Alternatively, if you are still looking for a cheap price and want the games on your big TV, there’s a way to do that with individual packages. NFL on CBS will simulcast to both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Games on NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month. Games that air on ESPN during the playoffs, will simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month. So, in total you are looking at just $15 for the first week – plenty of time to watch all Super Wildcard Weekend games plus get the extra perks of the shows and movies on those services for the rest of the time.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, “But wait, what if I don’t want to sign up for all these different places?” Well, no worries my friend, several streaming options are available that offer all the channels you need to see every game. One of the best options in terms of price is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

There are two options for Sling: A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

One caveat to the cheap Sling option is that you cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, meaning AFC playoff games aren’t provided. You could supplement it though with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you are just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Sports lovers looking to catch every Wild Card game of the weekend and get a little extra entertainment value on top should consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month . The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month and includes 18 of the top 26 sports channels currently available but has 60+ channels total, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

The 3840×2160 resolution offered by ultra-high-definition 4K streaming ensures viewers never lose track of the action happening in front of them, especially during the most important football games of the season. This year, there’s only one place to go to see NFL playoff games in 4K.

That destination is FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups this weekend will be shown by the network in crystal clear, UHD 4K, and FOX has confirmed the rest of its broadcasts throughout the playoffs will also be available in 4K.

NFL+ provides access to the live Regular Season and Postseason games that are available in your local TV market, from Kickoff to Super Bowl LVII. Regular season and postseason games are generally available on your phone or tablet. NFL+ also includes live out-of-market preseason games as well as live audio from every game of the season, on any device.

NFL+ offers a $4.99 per month ad-supported tier, or a $9.99 per month ad-free Premium tier. The Premium plan also offers full and condensed game replays, and Coaches Film.

