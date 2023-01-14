Can You Watch NFL Playoff Games on NFL RedZone?

There are few things a diehard NFL fan enjoys more than the start of the postseason. Although it means that the NFL year is nearly over, it also means some of the best games are about to be played. The season is over, which means NFL RedZone fans are asking where they can watch the rest of the playoffs that start on Saturday, January 14.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

CBS

ESPN

NBC 5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score. BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX (select markets)

NBC (select markets)

ESPN Get 50% OFF $27.50 | normally $55 sling.com

NFL fans love access to the NFL RedZone channel which offers whip-around coverage of every NFL game each week, switching from game to game so viewers get to see pivotal moments from every matchup. So will fans enjoy similar coverage on NFL RedZone of every game of the playoffs?

Alas, no. NFL RedZone is done for the 2022-23 season, and will not feature coverage of any playoff games. In order to see every second of NFL postseason action this year, fans will need a subscription to a live TV streaming service. That’s why we suggested our top picks above and give you some other options below.

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

Although the NFL RedZone channel has called it a season, there are still multiple ways for NFL fans to watch every single game of the postseason, from the Wild Card round all the way to the Super Bowl.

Just like the NFL regular season, Wild Card weekend games will be divided among the major broadcast networks. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN will all serve as host to at least one game this weekend, so you’ll need a live TV service that offers each channel if you want to see all the thrilling moments of the Wild Card round.

If you want individual games, NFL on CBS will simulcast with both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Games on NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month. Games that air on ESPN during the playoffs, will simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month.

The NFL postseason resembles the regular season in one aspect: it splits its games among the major broadcasting services. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN are each hosting at least one game during Wild Card weekend, and the league will do likewise for future playoff rounds. That mean’s you’ll need a live TV service that carries each of these channels in order to watch every game.

The least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

One of the biggest downers of Sling TV, though, is that you cannot stream CBS with the service (which would eliminate those live AFC playoff games). You could supplement it though with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Sports lovers looking to catch every Wild Card game of the weekend and get a little extra entertainment value on top should consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month . The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

You could also consider YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month and includes 60+ channels, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 18 of the top 26 sports channels currently available. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

4K streaming is the ideal way to enjoy live sports. The 3840×2160 screen resolution offered by ultra-high-definition 4K streaming ensures viewers always have a clear picture of the action, especially during playoff football games. This year, there’s only one place to go to see NFL playoff games in 4K.

The only channel hosting games in 4K this season is FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups this weekend will be offered by the network in crystal clear, UHD 4K. FOX has also confirmed the rest of the games it broadcasts throughout the playoffs will also be available in 4K.

Streaming Comparison for 2023 NFL Playoff Games