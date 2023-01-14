Can You Watch NFL Playoff Games on Paramount+?

The high-flying thrills and heart-wrenching disappointments of the NFL postseason are here. Each team still playing has a shot to win the Super Bowl, and fan bases across the country are already preparing their good luck rituals to ensure their team has the best chance possible.

The playoffs are set to start Saturday, Jan. 14 when Wild Card weekend kicks off. Fans who subscribe to Paramount+ may be wondering if their subscription will give them access to every game of the playoffs this season. Unfortunately, Paramount+ won’t be carrying every game, but it will carry one Wild Card game, one Divisional Playoff, and the 2023 AFC Championship. It is available to both those with Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ Premium plans, which offers a 30-Day Free Trial.

But what if you want to watch every NFL Playoff game this season? To be able to watch all of the wildcard weekend games — as well as the entire NFL Playoffs — your best option is to sign up for a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

Schedule of 2023 Wild Card Games on Paramount+ Premium

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

The playoffs offer some of the best matchups of the entire NFL season, and diehard fans won’t want to miss a single second of the action.

Just like the NFL regular season, Wild Card weekend games will be divided among the major broadcast networks. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN will all serve as host to at least one game this weekend, so you’ll need a live TV service that offers each channel if you want to see all the thrilling moments of the Wild Card round.

If you want individual games, NFL on CBS will simulcast with both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Games on NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month. Games that air on ESPN during the playoffs, will simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month.

The NFL postseason resembles the regular season in one aspect: it splits its games among the major broadcasting services. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN are each hosting at least one game during Wild Card weekend, and the league will do likewise for future playoff rounds. That mean’s you’ll need a live TV service that carries each of these channels in order to watch every game.

The least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

The good thing about Paramount+ is that it supplements your Sling subscription. That’s because CBS isn’t on Sling TV, but your AFC playoff games will be on Paramount+. If you don’t have it already, pick up a 7-Day free trial of Paramount+ if you go with Sling TV.

If you are just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Sports lovers looking to catch every Wild Card game of the weekend and get a little extra entertainment value on top should consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month . The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

You could also consider YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month and includes 60+ channels, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 18 of the top 26 sports channels currently available. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream Wild Card Games on Paramount+ in 4K?

Ultra-high-definition 4K is one of the best ways to enjoy live sports, especially NFL football. The 3840×2160 resolution ensures viewers never lose track of the action happening in front of them. Unfortunately, CBS/Paramount+ is not broadcasting either of its Wild Card games in 4K.

If you’ve got a hankering for NFL playoff action in 4K this weekend, you’ll have to head over to FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups will be broadcast by the network in crystal clear, UHD 4K, and the network has confirmed that all of its broadcasts throughout the NFL postseason will use the format as well.

To watch the games in 4K, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials from a Live TV Streaming Service to log-in to the Fox or Fox Sports App. Alternatively, if you subscribe to Fubo TV’s Elite Plan or the YOuTube TV 4K Plus Add-on, you can watch it directly from their interface.

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming.

Paramount+ offers two price plans; the ad-supported tier for $4.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium tier for $9.99 per month. Users of the Paramount+ Premium tier get access to a live stream of their local CBS station 24 hours a day.

Paramount+ offers two price plans; the ad-supported tier for $4.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium tier for $9.99 per month. Users of the Paramount+ Premium tier get access to a live stream of their local CBS station 24 hours a day.

