Can You Watch 2023 NFL Playoff Games on Peacock?

The NFL regular season has wrapped, and only the top teams in the league are still standing as the playoffs are about to begin. The tournament starts with Wild Card weekend, which begins Saturday, Jan. 14. There are six total games to enjoy this weekend, and the competition only gets stiffer from here.

Football fans might well be wondering if their Peacock subscription will include all of the NFL playoff games. After all, Peacock Premium users get access to live streams of “Sunday Night Football” every week during the regular season. The good news for Peacock subscribers is that both games appearing on NBC this weekend will also stream on Peacock, but those are the only games that will be available on the streamer for the Wild Card round.

To be able to watch all of the wildcard weekend games — as well as the entire NFL Playoffs — your best option is to sign up for a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

Schedule of 2023 Wild Card Games on Peacock

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

Some of best football games of the entire NFL season take place during the playoffs. Fans who don’t want to miss a single wildcard weekend moment should be sure that they have a live TV streaming service that will allow them to watch every playoff contest.

Much like the NFL regular season, Wild Card weekend games will be split among the major broadcast networks. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN will all be carrying games this weekend, so you’ll need a live TV service that offers each channel if you want to see every game.

If you want individual games, NFL on CBS will simulcast with both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Games on NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month. Games that air on ESPN during the playoffs, will simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month.

The least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC playoff games. You could supplement it though with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you are just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Sports lovers looking to catch every Wild Card game of the weekend and get a little extra entertainment value on top should consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month . The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

You could also consider YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month and includes 60+ channels, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 18 of the top 26 sports channels currently available. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream 2023 NFL Playoff Games on Peacock in 4K?

Ultra-high-definition 4K is one of the best ways to enjoy live sports. The 3840×2160 resolution ensures viewers get a clear and totally realistic picture of all the action happening in front of them. Unfortunately, NBC/Peacock is not broadcasting either of its Wild Card games in 4K.

If you’ve got a craving for NFL playoff action in 4K this weekend, you’ll have to head over to FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups will be broadcast by the network in crystal clear, UHD 4K, and the network has confirmed that all of its postseason broadcasts will use the format as well.

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal, which means it includes some of the best original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series available. Peacock is the on-demand home of “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Premier League, and exclusive MLB games, in addition to the NFL. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.

Peacock offers two subscription tiers; the ad-supported Premium tier for $4.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium Plus tier for $9.99 per month. Premium Plus subscribers get live access to their local NBC station 24 hours a day, in addition to NBC Sports RSNs in select markets.

