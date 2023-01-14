Can You Watch NFL Playoff Games on Pluto TV?

The NFL regular season has concluded, and only the best teams are left standing as the postseason tournament begins. Wild Card weekend starts Saturday, Jan. 14, and features contests no NFL fan will want to miss out on.

Pluto TV users who are hoping they can use the service to watch each game of the NFL playoffs are in for a bit of a disappointment. Although Pluto is owned by Paramount, which makes CBS games available through Paramount+ (and has a killer 30-day free trial right now), Pluto TV won’t be streaming any games during the 2023 playoffs.

If you’re a Pluto user who wants to make sure they see every play of the NFL playoffs this year, you’ll want to look at subscribing to a live TV streaming service.

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

Although Pluto users can’t access NFL playoff games with their subscription, there are plenty of options for streaming each and every postseason contest of the year, including the Super Bowl.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

CBS

ESPN

NBC 5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score. BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX (select markets)

NBC (select markets)

ESPN Get 50% OFF $27.50 | normally $55 sling.com

On an individual games perspective, you can grab Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-day free trial for the NFL on CBS coverage. Games on NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month. And ESPN will simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month during the playoffs. In total, that’s about $15 to watch all the wildcard games.

To make things less complicated during the NFL playoffs, live TV streaming services offer a lot of different channel combinations. Wild Card games will be shown on CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN this weekend, and you’ll need a streaming solution that offers each of these channels to see every game.

The least expensive way to stream all the NFL playoff channels is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month right now.

Sling TV comes in two packages: Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

The one thing to note is that you cannot stream CBS with Sling TV. So if you want the AFC games, we suggest supplementing it with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you aren’t sure if a Live TV Streaming Services is right for you, you may want to check out DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. They’ll also cover every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

fuboTV, another live TV favorite, starts at $74.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial. It too carries every NFL playoff game, but it also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want. Additionally, if you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

For those who like to have their cake and eat it too, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV has all the playoff games, 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle – meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge. The subscription is only $69.99 per month for all of that.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

You could also consider YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month and includes 60+ channels, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 18 of the top 26 sports channels currently available. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

NFL fans know full well how important it is to see every frame and pixel during a game. 4K streaming offers video in 3840×2160 screen resolution, which means users have a clearer picture than ever before. Most media companies are sadly not offering their NFL playoff games in 4K this season, but 4K lovers do have one refuge.

FOX is the only network offering games in crystal clear, ultra-high-definition 4K this postseason. Both of the Wild Card games airing on FOX this weekend will be offered in 4K. FOX has announced that all of its NFL playoff games of the 2022-23 season will be available in 4K.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Pluto TV Subscription?

Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows.

The service is a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. You’ll find channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “CSI,” “Jersey Shore,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and many more.

Watch Pluto.TV Pluto TV Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows. … Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen. Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. You’ll find channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “CSI,” “Jersey Shore,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race.” Watch $0 / month Pluto.TV

Streaming Comparison for 2023 NFL Playoff Games