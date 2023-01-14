Can You Watch 2023 NFL Playoff Games on Prime Video?

There’s just one road to the Super Bowl, and the NFL’s remaining teams are well on their way down it. The NFL playoffs start Saturday, Jan. 14 when the six games of the Wild Card round are set to begin.

If you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you’re probably wondering if you can use your subscription to watch NFL playoff games. After all, Prime Video became the exclusive streaming home of “Thursday Night Football” in 2022, and young people responded to the NFL’s streaming-only experiment in a big way.

But what if you want to watch every NFL Playoff game this season? To be able to watch all of the wildcard weekend games — as well as the entire NFL Playoffs — your best option is to sign up for a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

Unfortunately for Prime Video users, there are no NFL playoff games scheduled for the service this year. The better news is that there are several services available that will carry every single matchup of the Wild Card round, and the NFL playoffs in general.

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

If you’re an NFL junkie who doesn’t want to skip even a microsecond of the playoffs, you’ll want a live TV streaming service that carries every matchup, every week.

If you want individual games, NFL on CBS will simulcast with both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Games on NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month. Games that air on ESPN during the playoffs, will simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month.

The NFL postseason resembles the regular season in one aspect: it splits its games among the major broadcasting services. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN are each hosting at least one game during Wild Card weekend, and the league will do likewise for future playoff rounds. That mean’s you’ll need a live TV service that carries each of these channels in order to watch every game.

The least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC playoff games. You could supplement it though with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you are just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Sports lovers looking to catch every Wild Card game of the weekend and get a little extra entertainment value on top should consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month . The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

You could also consider YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month and includes 60+ channels, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 18 of the top 26 sports channels currently available. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K on Amazon Prime?

Ultra-high-definition 4K is a fantastic way to enjoy live sports on TV, especially NFL football. The 3840×2160 resolution ensures viewers never lose track of the action happening in front of them. This year, there’s only one place to go to see NFL playoff games in 4K.

That destination is FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups this weekend will be shown by the network in crystal clear, UHD 4K, and FOX has confirmed the rest of its broadcasts throughout the playoffs will also be available in 4K.

To watch the games in 4K, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials from a Live TV Streaming Service to log-in to the Fox or Fox Sports App. Alternatively, if you subscribe to Fubo TV’s Elite Plan or the YOuTube TV 4K Plus Add-on, you can watch it directly from their interface.

Streaming Comparison for 2023 NFL Playoff Games