Can You Watch 2023 NFL Playoff Games on NFL Sunday Ticket?

Are you ready for some playoff football? If not, you’d better get ready, because the NFL playoffs start Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Wild Card round kicks off.

NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers had a rough 2022, to be sure. Rumors and speculation about the service’s fate flew all year long when DIRECTV let it be known that it would no longer host the out-of-market games package. But with the recent announcement that Sunday Ticket would be headed to YouTube TV, it’s fair to wonder if the package will be carrying every NFL postseason game this year.

Sadly for Sunday Ticket users, no. Sunday Ticket is done for the season, and does not typically offer postseason games. It may do so in its new home, but for now fans who want to watch wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL playoffs will need a subscription to a live TV streaming service to watch every game. Here are our recommendations.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

Sunday Ticket may have hung up its cleats for the year, but that doesn’t mean there are no options left for viewers who want to see every NFL playoff contest this year.

The best method of ensuring you get to see every NFL game this season is with through a live TV streaming service that carries every major broadcast network. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN will all be offering at least one Wild Card game at different points this weekend, and future playoff rounds will also be split between different channels. Luckily, there are multiple live TV services that give you access to every NFL playoff game this year.

If individual games are what you are looking for, NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month while ESPN will simulcast to their ESPN+ subscription, which is $9.99 a month. NFL on CBS will simulcast with both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

The NFL postseason resembles the regular season in one aspect: it splits its games among the major broadcasting services. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN are each hosting at least one game during Wild Card weekend, and the league will do likewise for future playoff rounds. That mean’s you’ll need a live TV service that carries each of these channels in order to watch every game. We’ve broken that out with our table at the bottom of this page.

The least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC playoff games. You could supplement it though with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Sports lovers looking to catch every Wild Card game of the weekend and get a little extra entertainment value on top should consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month . The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Lastly, YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month and includes 60+ channels, has 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 18 of the top 26 sports channels. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

4K streaming is a perfect way to enjoy NFL playoff games. Offering a 3840×2160 screen resolution, ultra-high-definition 4K streaming ensures viewers always have a higher-than-high-definition picture of the action. For the 2022-23 NFL season, there are sadly few options available for watching games in 4K.

The only network broadcasting games in 4K this season is FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups this weekend will be offered by the network in crystal clear, UHD 4K. FOX has confirmed the rest of the games it broadcasts throughout the playoffs will also be available in 4K.

When Will NFL Sunday Ticket Return?

Customers can start watching Sunday Ticket again when the 2023 regular season begins. They won’t have to purchase DIRECTV to do it, however; 2023 marks the first season Sunday Ticket will be available via YouTube TV.

