Can You Watch 2023 NFL Playoff Games on Tubi?

NFL fans across the U.S. are planning their menus and saying some final goodbyes to loved ones, as they’re about to disappear from sight for a few weeks. The NFL playoffs begin with the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the stakes only get higher as the league marches toward the Super Bowl.

Users of the free ad-supported streaming service Tubi probably want to know if they’ll get access to games throughout the NFL playoffs. After all, the service hosted on-demand replays of every 2022 FIFA World Cup match, and its parent company FOX will definitely be host to several NFL playoff games this year.

Sadly for Tubi users, the service won’t be hosting any live games or replays of NFL playoff contests. The best way for NFL fans to watch every game of the postseason is via a live TV streaming service. So how can you watch the 2023 NFL Playoffs without cable?

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoffs

TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

CBS

ESPN

NBC 5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score. BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX (select markets)

NBC (select markets)

ESPN Get 50% OFF $27.50 | normally $55 sling.com

How Can You Stream Every NFL Playoff Game Without Cable?

Tubi may not have any NFL playoff games this season, but there are still several viable options for NFL fanatics to ensure they don’t miss one snap of the playoffs.

NFL fans will want to look into a live TV streaming service to get the most out of this year’s playoff tournament. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN will all be carrying at least one Wild Card game this weekend, and future playoff rounds will also be split among different networks. Luckily, there are several live TV services that offer all these channels.

If you want individual games, NFL on CBS will simulcast with both Paramount+ Essential and Premium Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Games on NBC will simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month. Games that air on ESPN during the playoffs, will simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month.

The NFL postseason resembles the regular season in one aspect: it splits its games among the major broadcasting services. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN are each hosting at least one game during Wild Card weekend, and the league will do likewise for future playoff rounds. That mean’s you’ll need a live TV service that carries each of these channels in order to watch every game.

The least expensive way to stream NFL playoff games is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

A subscription to Sling Orange will give you the Monday Night Wild Card game, while a subscription to Sling Blue would give you playoff games on NBC and FOX. While normally $55, you can get both Sling Orange and Blue for 50% OFF your first month.

You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC playoff games. You could supplement it though with Paramount+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you are just looking to check out a few games, consider Live TV Streaming Services with a free trial. With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, you can get every 2023 NFL Playoff game.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

You could also consider fuboTV, which starts at $74.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. It also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, for complete coverage of every sport a fan could want.

If you upgrade to their Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from their interface.

Sports lovers looking to catch every Wild Card game of the weekend and get a little extra entertainment value on top should consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month . The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and includes The Disney Bundle, meaning you will get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

YouTube TV will cost you $64.99 per month and includes 60+ channels, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 18 of the top 26 sports channels that are currently available. YouTube TV also features an optional add-on that allows streamers to watch select content in 4K for an additional $19.99 per month, which will include 2023 NFL Playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

4K streaming is awesome. The 3840×2160 resolution offered by ultra-high-definition 4K streaming ensures viewers never lose track of the action happening in front of them, especially during the most important football games of the season. This year, there’s only one place to go to see NFL playoff games in 4K.

That destination is Tubi’s parent company FOX. Both of its Wild Card matchups this weekend will be shown by the network in crystal clear, UHD 4K, and FOX has confirmed the rest of its broadcasts throughout the playoffs will also be available in 4K.

To watch the games in 4K, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials from a Live TV Streaming Service to log-in to the Fox or Fox Sports App. Alternatively, if you subscribe to Fubo TV’s Elite Plan or the YOuTube TV 4K Plus Add-on, you can watch it directly from their interface.

Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 45,000+ movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”

Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.

Streaming Comparison for 2023 NFL Playoff Games