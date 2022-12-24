Can You Watch NFL RedZone for the 2022 Saturday Christmas Eve Football Games?

Christmas may be this weekend, but that doesn’t mean the NFL is taking a holiday break. The league has shifted most of its games to Saturday, Dec. 24 this week, with only a select few marquee matchups on Christmas Day. With that programming shift in mind, some fans may be wondering if they’ll still be able to catch all the action at once on NFL Redzone.

The answer is yes! According to host Scott Hansen, NFL Redzone will be live on Christmas Eve to bring you the biggest plays from every game. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET, just like a normal NFL Sunday.

There are four options for cord cutters to watch NFL Redzone online: Sling TV’s Blue Plan+ Sports Extra Add-on, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV. Right now, the cheapest option would be a Sling subscription, which comes to $51 per month with the Sports Extra package.

Getting a lot of Tweets asking about *next weekend*.



Yes, NFL RedZone will be on Saturday / Christmas Eve.



Looking forward to it! — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) December 18, 2022

NFL RedZone is an all-in-one channel where fans can watch hours of live football, and see every touchdown from every game, every Sunday —or Saturday in this case— during the NFL regular season. When a team reaches the 20-yard line, (i.e. the “red zone”) NFL RedZone cuts to the local broadcast of that game. NFL RedZone also takes fans back to watch any turnovers, game-changing plays and scoring plays outside of the designated red zone, so they can see all the important action from every game.

NFL RedZone can show up to 8 games at a time, using the NFL RedZone Octobox screen, making it the perfect Fantasy football companion - NFL fans can follow all the action and improve their fantasy football roster. It’s the perfect channel for sports bettors in states where that practice is legal, as viewers can see up-to-the-minute scores and get in last-second wagers before big scoring plays.

Some YouTube TV subscribers became nervous that NFL Redzone might change, or even leave the service since it was announced that YouTube TV will be carrying the league's out-of-market games package NFL Sunday Ticket next season. Those users have nothing to fear, as the league has confirmed YouTube TV will continue to carry the Redzone channel in 2023 and beyond.