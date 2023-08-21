 Skip to Content
Can You Watch NFL RedZone on Sling TV? Everything You Need to Know

Ben Bowman

NFL RedZone is maybe the greatest channel ever created for football fans. It’s seven continuous hours of NFL action, jumping from game-to-game so you can see every key play. There are no commercials and no interruptions for injuries or time-outs. But can you watch NFL RedZone with Sling TV?

Can You Get NFL RedZone with Sling TV?

Yes, if you have Sling TV, you can add NFL RedZone and stream everyone’s favorite whip-around to the best action in Sunday NFL games. You’ll just need Sling Blue + Sports Extra. The combo will only cost $26 For Your First Month.

What NFL Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. Be aware that some markets don’t offer these channels, however.

Sling offers these channels in its Sports Extra package: ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, Campus Insiders, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, Motorsport TV, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Outside Television, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Stadium Plus, and Tennis Channel.

