Can You Watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on ABC on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

Tonight, Notre Dame and first year head coach Marcus Freeman open the 2022 College Football Season against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on ABC. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch every College Football that airs on ABC with your Sling TV subscription on ESPN3.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • When: Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
  • TV: ABC and ESPN3

Fortunately, if you want to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, it will be simulcast on ESPN, which is available when you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan. Sling TV has a special promotion, where you can stream you first month of Sling TV Orange Plan for just $17.50. New subscribers can get their 50% OFF their first month.

For College Football fans, with Sling Orange, you can watch every game that airs on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). If you add, Sling Blue, you will also get access to games on FS1, NBC, and FOX (in select markets).

But, the what might be the best value of Sling TV is that with their Sports Extra Pack ($11), you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone.

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
ESPN3 -
ESPN -
ESPN2 -
Fox -
NBC -
Big Ten Network - ^ $11 ^ $15
SEC Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
ACC Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
Longhorn Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
ESPNU ^ $11 - ^ $15
CBS Sports Network - - -
Pac-12 Network ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $15

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Preview

