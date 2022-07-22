Can You Watch On Patrol: Live on REELZ with Hulu?

Live: PD was one of the most popular shows on TV, when it abruptly ended in June 2020 amongst protests following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. While the show now has a new name, On Patrol: Live and will now air on REELZ instead of A&E – can you still watch it on Hulu or Hulu Live TV?

On Patrol: Live

When: Friday July 22 & Saturday July 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: REELZ

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Unfortunately, you can’t stream On Patrol: Live on Hulu Live TV, since it will air on REELZ which isn’t available on the streaming service.

You can watch the reboot of Live: PD called On Patrol: Live on REELZ, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, with their Movies & More Add-On. It is also available on Sling TV, which includes it in their Hollywood Extra Add-On.

About On Patrol: Live

“On Patrol: Live” follows the same format as “LIVE PD,” tracking police officers and sheriff’s deputies from diverse agencies in different cities across the country for three hours. Program hosts lend real-time perspective from a central studio location during footage.

When Does On Patrol: Live Air?

“On Patrol: Live” will air every Friday and Saturday night at 9pm ET.

What Channel Can You Watch On Patrol: Live?

You can watch “On Patrol: Live” on REELZ, which is available with many Live TV Streaming Services. Your best bet is Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.