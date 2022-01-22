 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Packers vs. 49ers Playoff Game with Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

While Sling TV doesn’t carry NFL on CBS games, it does offer those on ESPN, NFL Network, as well as NBC and FOX in select markets. So will you be able to stream the Packers/49ers playoff game with your Sling subscription?

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

If you’re looking to stream tonight’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers game, you may be in luck. Fortunately, FOX is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan in select markets, with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Customers in San Francisco, the Bay Area, and most major markets will be able to stream FOX on Sling, but unfortunately those in Green Bay and broader Wisconsin will not.

If you live in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets, you will be able to stream the Packers/49ers live with your Sling Blue subscription.

What Else Can I Stream with Sling?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

