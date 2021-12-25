Can You Watch Packers vs. Browns on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day?

Earlier in the season, some Thursday Night Football games were only available on NFL Network. However, this special Saturday matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns is available to stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How Can I Stream Browns/Packers?

Fortunately, if you don’t have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Browns/Packers game with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will also be on FOX and NFL Network, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fubotv, along with Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

However, the later matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts will only be available on NFL Network, and won’t be able to stream on Prime Video.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11). If you haven’t tried it before, you can check it out with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Vikings/Steelers game on NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Starting next season, however, all Thursday Night Football games will air exclusively on Amazon, so you won’t need to worry if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription.