 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Boston Red Sox Peacock Chicago White Sox

Can You Watch Padres at Braves MLB Sunday Leadoff Game on Cable or Satellite?

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, can you watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres with your cable or satellite subscription?

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres games on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports San Diego.

However, this one is part of a new exclusive set of Sunday morning games called MLB Sunday Leadoff. Starting with this week’s game, you will only be able to watch it with a subscription to Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without ads.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres from Truist Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, May 15 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Andruw Jones and Mark Sweeney. This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.