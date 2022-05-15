Can You Watch Padres at Braves MLB Sunday Leadoff Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, can you watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres with your cable or satellite subscription?

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

When: Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock Premium

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres games on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports San Diego.

However, this one is part of a new exclusive set of Sunday morning games called MLB Sunday Leadoff. Starting with this week’s game, you will only be able to watch it with a subscription to Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without ads.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres from Truist Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, May 15 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Andruw Jones and Mark Sweeney. This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.