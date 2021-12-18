Can You Watch Patriots vs. Colts Game Live with YouTube TV?

If you thought this week’s Saturday Night game is on Amazon Prime Video, think again.

If you are looking watch the New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, it is airing exclusively on NFL Network. But, can you watch this Thursday Night Football matchup with YouTube TV?

If you’re looking to stream this game and other NFL Network only matchups, you will be able to access them on YouTube TV which includes NFL Network in their base plan. If you subscribe to YouTube TV, which is available starting at $64.99 month.

However, last night YouTube TV dropped ESPN, which means you won't be able to watch NFL games on ESPN anymore. If you need an option with NFL Network and ESPN, you can try a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. It includes NFL Network and the Patriots/Colts as part of their base plan, and you can get NFL RedZone in their Sports Add-On.

If you are looking for a cheaper option however, you can get most of the same coverage from Sling TV, which will offer NBC (in select markets), FOX (in select markets), NFL Network for just $11 for an entire month. You can also add NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Extra plan which includes NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as well.

To access NBC, FOX, and NFL Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering $10 For Your First Month.

You can also add ESPN to get access to Monday Night Football with their Sling TV Orange Plan, which you can add for just $15 more.