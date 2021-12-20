Can You Watch Patriots vs. Colts on NFL Network with Sling TV?

While most games on NFL Network air across FOX and Amazon Prime Video, the broadcast from Cleveland tonight won’t be available to stream.

If you’re looking to stream tonight’s Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders game, it is only available on NFL Network. But, can you stream on Sling TV?

Fortunately, NFL Network is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on Sling TV, which currently is offering your first month for just $10.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

How Can I Stream NFL Network?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network without cable. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

While there are two more NFL Network exclusive games this season. The remaining Thursday Night Football games on NFL Network, will be simulcast on FOX and Amazon Prime Video.

Starting next season however, all Thursday Night Football games will air exclusively on Amazon, so you won’t need to worry if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription.