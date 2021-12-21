 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Washington Football Team Sling TV Philadelphia Eagles

Can You Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team with Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking to stream tonight’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team game, it is only available on FOX. But, can you stream on Sling TV?

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

FOX is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan, but it isn’t available in every market. Fortunately for fans in Philadelphia and Washington D.C., you will be able to stream WTXF (Philadelphia) and WTTG (Washington D.C.) as part of their Sling Blue Plan.

That means you will be able to watch the rescheduled matchup on FOX with Sling TV, which currently is offering your first month for just $10.

If you live outside of those markets, customers in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets also receive their local fox affiliate.

Can You Stream NFL Games with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL games without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.