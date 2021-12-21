Can You Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team with Sling TV?

If you’re looking to stream tonight’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team game, it is only available on FOX. But, can you stream on Sling TV?

FOX is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan, but it isn’t available in every market. Fortunately for fans in Philadelphia and Washington D.C., you will be able to stream WTXF (Philadelphia) and WTTG (Washington D.C.) as part of their Sling Blue Plan.

That means you will be able to watch the rescheduled matchup on FOX with Sling TV, which currently is offering your first month for just $10.

If you live outside of those markets, customers in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets also receive their local fox affiliate.

Can You Stream NFL Games with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL games without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

