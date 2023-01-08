Can You Watch Prince Harry “60 Minutes” Interview with Anderson Cooper on Paramount+?

Last year, when Oprah interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in their first interview since moving to America –– streamers were surprised that you couldn’t watch it on Paramount+, despite it airing on CBS. So you might be wondering if you will be able to watch Prince Harry’s “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper on Paramount?

When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+

Since Prince Harry’s interview will air on CBS as part of “60 Minutes” you will be able to watch it with Paramount+, which offers a 30-Day Free Trial. In order to watch it live, you will need a Paramount+ Premium subscription. If you are willing to wait until the morning, Monday January 9th, you can stream it on-demand with either Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ Premium.

The interview comes as Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” hits shelves on Jan. 10, 2023, and adds essential pieces to the whole picture. In addition to their high-profile Netflix documentary, this is Harry’s second major interview since the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their royal duties in March 2020.

Due to NFL games, the live telecast may be delayed in certain markets. If it is, you can always catch it on-demand on Paramount+ the next day, or record it to your DVR if you get CBS with your Live TV Streaming Service – like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

