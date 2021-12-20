Can You Watch Raiders vs. Browns on NFL Network with DIRECTV STREAM?

For those looking to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns rescheduled game tonight, you won’t be able to watch it on FOX, CBS, or Amazon Prime Video. Instead, the Raiders/Browns game is airing live exclusively on NFL Network. But, can you watch on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM don’t offer NFL Network on any of their plans. While most games on NFL Network are also on FOX and Amazon Prime Video, this isn’t one of them.

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders

In the Las Vegas, it will be simulcast on KSNV (NBC), while it will be on WOIO (CBS) in Cleveland, which are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

If you do want to stream the game outside those markets, earlier this year Hulu Live TV added NFL Network to their base plan, while adding NFL RedZone to their new $10 Sports Plus Add-On. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on Hulu Live TV,which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can also access NFL Network with fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also add NFL RedZone for $11 as part of their Sports Plus Add-on.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox in most major markets*. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.