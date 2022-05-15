 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Rangers/Penguins Game 7 on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

While Sling TV does offer NHL games, will you be able to stream the New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7?

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

If you’re looking to stream the Rangers vs. Penguins to see who goes on to the second round, you’re in luck. Fortunately, Sling TV carries TBS – which is airing the national broadcast.

You can watch TBS and ESPN with the Sling TV Orange Plan, which is currently 50% OFF Your First Month. That means you can stream the rest of the NHL Playoffs for just $17.50, which is cheaper than any other service.

But, if you prefer to watch the local telecast on MSG or AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, your best bet is DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial. WIth their CHOICE Plan, you will get your local RSN, which you can watch Game 7 with your local announcers.

What NHL Playoffs Games Can You Stream with Sling TV?

Sling TV offers all the major channels that carry NHL games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF the Sling TV Orange Plan, meaning you can get your first month for just $17.50. With Sling Orange, you’ll get every NHL Playoff game on TNT, TBS, ESPN, & ESPN2 – from the first round, all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -
TBS - -
TNT - -
