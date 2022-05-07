Can You Watch Red Sox at White Sox MLB Sunday Leadoff Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, can you watch Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox with your cable or satellite subscription?

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most Boston Red Sox games on NESN and Chicago White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago.

However, this one is part of a new exclusive set of Sunday morning games called MLB Sunday Leadoff. While most of these games will only be available to Peacock Premium subscribers, since it is the first one you can also watch it on NBC.

Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without ads.

Beginning this Sunday with White Sox vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m. ET (pregame at 11 a.m. ET), Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Steve Stone and Kevin Youkilis.