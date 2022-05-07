 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Boston Red Sox Peacock Chicago White Sox

Can You Watch Red Sox at White Sox MLB Sunday Leadoff Game on Cable or Satellite?

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, can you watch Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox with your cable or satellite subscription?

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most Boston Red Sox games on NESN and Chicago White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago.

However, this one is part of a new exclusive set of Sunday morning games called MLB Sunday Leadoff. While most of these games will only be available to Peacock Premium subscribers, since it is the first one you can also watch it on NBC.

Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without ads.

Beginning this Sunday with White Sox vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m. ET (pregame at 11 a.m. ET), Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Steve Stone and Kevin Youkilis.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.