Can You Watch Red Sox vs. White Sox Friday Night Baseball Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, why can’t you watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox with your cable or satellite subscription?

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV, you can normally watch most Boston Red Sox games on NESN and Chicago White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago.

However, this game won’t won’t be available with cable or satellite, because it is one of ~50 games that will be airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, in the Apple TV App. Both the White Sox and Red Sox will have at least two games televised on Apple TV+.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch Friday Night Baseball with Apple TV+?

You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.