Can You Watch Reds vs. Cardinals Friday Night Baseball Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, why can’t you watch the Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals game with your cable or satellite subscription?

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most Cincinnati Reds games on Bally Sports Ohio and St. Louis Cardinals on Bally Sports Midwest.

However, this game won’t won’t be available with cable or satellite, because it is one of ~50 games that will be airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, in the Apple TV App. Both the Cardinals and Reds will have at least two games televised on Apple TV+.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch Friday Night Baseball with Apple TV+?

You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.