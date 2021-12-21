 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

Can You Watch Seahawks vs. Rams with Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

If you want to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game tonight, it will be available on many markets on FOX. But will you be able to stream with a subscription to Sling TV?

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

FOX is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan, but it isn’t available in every market.

Can You Watch it in Los Angeles?

Fortunately for fans in Los Angeles, they carry KTTV (FOX 11), which will air the Seahawks/Rams game. That means you will be able to watch the rescheduled Tuesday night game on FOX with Sling TV, which currently is offering your first month for just $10.

Can You Watch it in Seattle?

But, in Seattle they don’t carry KCPQ (Q13 FOX), so you won’t be able to stream it using Sling. You could try a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV instead.

If you live outside of those markets, customers in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets also receive their local Fox affiliate.

Can You Stream NFL Games with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL games without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.