Can You Watch Seahawks vs. Rams with Sling TV?

If you want to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game tonight, it will be available on many markets on FOX. But will you be able to stream with a subscription to Sling TV?

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

FOX is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan, but it isn’t available in every market.

Can You Watch it in Los Angeles?

Fortunately for fans in Los Angeles, they carry KTTV (FOX 11), which will air the Seahawks/Rams game. That means you will be able to watch the rescheduled Tuesday night game on FOX with Sling TV, which currently is offering your first month for just $10.

Can You Watch it in Seattle?

But, in Seattle they don’t carry KCPQ (Q13 FOX), so you won’t be able to stream it using Sling. You could try a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV instead.

If you live outside of those markets, customers in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets also receive their local Fox affiliate.

Can You Stream NFL Games with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL games without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

