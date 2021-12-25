Can You Watch Suns vs. Warriors on ABC using Sling TV?
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns on ABC at 5pm ET on December 25. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch the the Suns/Warriors Sling TV subscription.
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
- Stream: Watch with a Sling TV subscription
Even though Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will carry a simulcast of the game on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.
|•
