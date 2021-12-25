Can You Watch Suns vs. Warriors on ABC using Sling TV?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns on ABC at 5pm ET on December 25. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch the the Suns/Warriors Sling TV subscription.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN3 and ABC

Stream: Watch with a Sling TV subscription

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Even though Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will carry a simulcast of the game on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

Sling TV has a special promotion, where new subscribers can get their first month for just $10, which is normally $35 a month.