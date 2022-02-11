Can You Watch 2022 Super Bowl: Bengals vs. Rams with Paramount+?

While Paramount+ airs NFL games throughout the NFL season and playoffs, will you be able to watch Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV

While Super Bowl LVI won’t stream on Paramount+ subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Bengals/Rams matchup with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will also be on NBC, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, along with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

While you won’t be able to stream the Super Bowl on Paramount+, you will be able to get a lot of football with your subscription.

That’s because, CBS is included in the Paramount+ Premium subscription, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+, when you use Promo Code: 1883. With Paramount+ Premium, you can watch all NFL on CBS games during the regular season and playoffs.

The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian – and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including The Avengers, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Sonic the Hedgehog, Terminator: Dark Fate, Skyfall and more (a full list is below). In addition, they added “A Quiet Place: Part II” and debuted Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, Infinite, which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.

Paramount+ ad-free tier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.