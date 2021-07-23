Can You Watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an OTA Antenna?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, you will be able to watch your local NBC coverage with an OTA antenna.

If you live within 35 miles of the broadcast signal, you will likely be able to pick up your local NBC affiliate with a cheap indoor antenna ($15-30). We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.

Mohu Leaf 30 Up to 30 Mile Range Shop Now $29.99 amazon.com Mohu Leaf 50 Up to 60 Mile Range Shop Now $59.99 amazon.com

Most of NBC coverage on the broadcast network will be tape-delayed.

However, if you are looking for a low cost option to stream the Olympics Games on cable networks in the U.S., you can get nearly all the live Olympic Coverage you need from Sling TV. With Sling TV, you can stream NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month.

There are no contracts, so the service is month to month.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

But if you choose Sling TV, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch with your Sling subscription?

What Olympic Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. All but CNBC and Golf Channel are included in the base Sling Blue plan, the others can be added as part of the Sports Extra and News Extra add-on.

You will be able to get Olympic Coverage inside of Sling TV, but you can also use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer – including those not available on TV.