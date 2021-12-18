 Skip to Content
Can You Watch the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl: Appalachian State/Western Kentucky on YouTube TV?

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST, the Appalachian State Mountaineers face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL. The game is airing on ESPN, but can you stream it with YouTube TV?

2021 Boca Raton Bowl

Unfortunately, YouTube TV dropped Disney-owned channels including ABC and ESPN, that means you won’t be able to stream the Boca Raton Bowl online. Fortunately, you do have plenty of options.

Hulu Live TV carries ESPN in their base plan for $69.99 a month, which also incudes access to ESPN+ and Disney+. With Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, you can stream the Boca Raton Bowl and the entire College Football bowl season.

You can also access ESPN with fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. You will also get SEC Network and ACC Network in the base plan in most markets.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream college football games on ABC and ESPN is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Orange Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Orange, you’ll get ESPN and games that air on ABC via ESPN3, which you can access from their grid guide. You can also add ACC Network and SEC Network with their Sports Extra Plan.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

