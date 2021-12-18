Can You Watch the 2021 Independence Bowl: BYU/UAB on YouTube TV?

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the #13 BYU Cougars face the UAB Blazers from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA. The game is airing on ABC, but will you be able to watch it with YouTube TV?

2021 Independence Bowl

Unfortunately, YouTube TV dropped Disney-owned channels including ABC and ESPN, that means you won’t be able to stream the Boca Raton Bowl online. Fortunately, you do have plenty of options.

One of your best options is Hulu Live TV, which includes ABC and ESPN in their base plan. The service costs $69.99 a month, after 7-Day Free Trial, and also includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+.

You can also access ABC with fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. You will also get SEC Network and ACC Network in the base plan in most markets.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream college football games on ABC and ESPN is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Orange Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Orange, you’ll get ESPN and games that air on ABC via ESPN3, which you can access from their grid guide. You can also add ACC Network and SEC Network with their Sports Extra Plan.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.