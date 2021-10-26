Can You Watch the 2021 World Series on Sling TV?

The NL Champion, Atlanta Braves, face the AL Winner, Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series. But can you stream the World Series on FOX with Sling TV?

How to Watch the 2021 World Series

When: Starts Tuesday, October 26 at 7:30 PM ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

While for most of the 2021 MLB Postseason, you could watch games on Sling TV on channels like Fox Sports 1, TBS, and MLB Network – it is a little harder during the World Series. While Sling TV carries the World Series on FOX as part of Sling Blue, they only carry FOX live in certain markets.

Sling TV offers FOX local affiliates in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose.

If you can watch in your market, they are offering your first month for just $10, making it the cheapest way to stream the 2021 World Series.

If you can’t stream FOX in your market, you could consider another Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, offers $10 OFF your first three months, after a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also watch the World Series with fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

2021 World Series Schedule

October 26 (Game 1): Braves at Astros 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

October 27 (Game 2): Braves at Astros 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

October 29 (Game 3): Astros at Braves 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

October 30 (Game 4): Astros at Braves 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

October 31 (Game 5): Astros at Braves 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

November 2 (Game 6): Braves at Astros 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

November 3 (Game 7): Braves at Astros 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

How to Stream the World Series - Astros vs. Braves for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the World Series - Astros vs. Braves live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.