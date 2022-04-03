Can You Watch The 2022 Grammy Awards on Sling TV?
While Sling TV does offer most big events, will you be able to stream the 2022 Grammy Awards from MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS?
2022 Grammy Awards
- When: Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+
Unfortunately, the 2022 Grammy Awards aren’t available on Sling TV, because they don’t offer CBS on their service. The cheapest way to stream the biggest night in music is with the Paramount+ Premium Plan, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial when you use Code: TARGET30.
About the 2022 Grammy Awards
The 2022 Grammy Awards will celebrate the past year of music while highlighting some of the most talented performers. Trevor Noah will once again host the ceremony and has revealed that he will talk about current events, including the crisis in Ukraine. Noah also hosted virtually in 2021.
The Grammy Awards wouldn’t be complete without performances from some of today’s top artists. These are the musicians set to perform at the ceremony:
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Jon Batiste
- Brothers Osborne
- BTS
- Brandi Carlile
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow
- Chris Stapleton
- H.E.R.
- Nas
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.