Can You Watch The 2022 Grammy Awards on Sling TV?

While Sling TV does offer most big events, will you be able to stream the 2022 Grammy Awards from MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS?

2022 Grammy Awards

When: Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30

Unfortunately, the 2022 Grammy Awards aren’t available on Sling TV, because they don’t offer CBS on their service. The cheapest way to stream the biggest night in music is with the Paramount+ Premium Plan, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial when you use Code: TARGET30.

About the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards will celebrate the past year of music while highlighting some of the most talented performers. Trevor Noah will once again host the ceremony and has revealed that he will talk about current events, including the crisis in Ukraine. Noah also hosted virtually in 2021.

The Grammy Awards wouldn’t be complete without performances from some of today’s top artists. These are the musicians set to perform at the ceremony:

Olivia Rodrigo

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

Chris Stapleton

H.E.R.

Nas